Suarez Strikes out 10, Bees Win Opener

(Appleton, WI) - Bees' starter Jose Suarez struck out 10 batters as the Burlington Bees (37-48) came back to beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (33-51), 4-3, on Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field.

The Bees made it four straight games with a first inning run. With one out, Jordan Zimmerman doubled to left-center. Jack Kruger gave the Bees the lead by lining a single into center field, scoring Zimmerman, putting the Bees on top, 1-0.

The lead didn't last long as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers tied the game in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Carlos Belonis drew a walk and then scored from first on a Weston Wilson double, tying the game at one.

With two outs in the fourth inning, Juan Moreno collected his second hit of the night, knocking a single to center. Derek Jenkins lined a single to right, putting runners one the corners. Moreno came home to score on a wild pitch, giving the Bees a 2-1 lead.

Wisconsin once again erased the one-run deficit. Nathan Rodriguez worked a lead-off walk in the bottom of the fifth inning and then scored on two-out triple off the bat of Carols Belonis. Belonis then came home to score on a passed ball, giving the Timber Rattlers a 3-2 lead.

Trailing for the first time, the Bees tied it quickly in the sixth. Richard Fecteau led off the inning by sending a long home run over the right field wall, tying the game at three. The Bees took their third lead of the game in the top of the eighth inning. John Schuknecht reached on a two-base error to open the inning and moved to third on a Fecteau single. Juan Moreno then hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Schuknecht, giving the Bees a 4-3 lead.

Wisconsin threatened in the bottom of the ninth inning but Jackson Zarubin (6-1) would induce a ground ball double play to end the game. Zarubin earned the win while Colton Cross (0-1) was charged with the loss.

The Bees and the Timber Rattlers continue the series on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at Neuroscience Group Field in Appleton. The Bees will have Joe Gatto on the mound, making the start against Josh Pennington for the Timber Rattlers.

