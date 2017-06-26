Suarez Nearly Perfect in shut out BlueClaws Win

News Release

LAKEWOOD, NJ - Ranger Suarez retired the first 23 hitters he faced before Jarrett Rindfleisch singled to center in the eighth, but Suarez was in command as the BlueClaws topped Greensboro 6-0 on Monday night at FirstEnergy Park.

Suarez, who improved to 5-2, came out after allowing the base hit. Trevor Bettencourt got the last four outs to complete the BlueClaws league-leading 12th shutout of the season.

For Suarez, it matched the longest outing of his season, and he has now allowed one run in 25.1 innings over four starts against Greensboro this year. He was bidding for the first BlueClaws perfect game and sixth no-hitter in franchise history. On May 6th this year, Nick Fanti (26 outs) and Trevor Bettencourt (one) combined on the fifth no-hitter in BlueClaws history.

The win snapped Lakewood's (1-4/41-34) four-game losing streak while Greensboro (1-4/38-35) has now dropped four games in a row.

Lakewood got on the board in the first inning. After a Darick Hall double that moved Arquimedes Gamboa to third, a wild pitch with Henri Lartigue batting scored the first run of the game.

The BlueClaws threatened in the fifth inning, loading the bases, but LJ Brewster escaped the jam. Brewster came out after five, allowing one run on two hits with three walks.

Lakewood added two runs off Nick Neumann in the sixth inning. Darick Hall crushed his 13th home run of the season, a line drive onto the right field concourse, to put Lakewood up 2-0 and they added another on a double-play groundout by Luke Williams .

In the seventh, Lakewood tacked on three more, getting runs on a groundout from Mickey Moniak, a double by Henri Lartigue, and a single by Edgar Cabral .

Five BlueClaws - Daniel Brito, Arquimedes Gamboa, Darick Hall, Henri Lartigue, and Edgar Cabral - had two hits in the win.

Greensboro starter LJ Brewster (4-6) took the loss.

The teams continue their series on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Nick Fanti (5-0) starts for Lakewood opposite RHP Michael King (5-4).

