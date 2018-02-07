Strong Third Period Leads 'Blades Past Orlando 3-1

February 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ORLANDO, FL - Joe Cox, Matt Berry, and Quentin Shore each scored a goal in the third period to propel the Florida Everblades (32-9-1-4, 69 pts) to a 3-1 win over the rival Orlando Solar Bears (20-21-5-1, 46 pts) Wednesday night at the Amway Center. With the result, the Florida Everblades now lead the Wawa Sunshine Cup Series 14 points to six.

Following a scoreless opening period, J.J. Piccinich would score the first goal of the contest, giving Orlando a 1-0 lead midway through the second period. Orlando rushed into the attacking zone on a three-on-two rush and Joshua Winquist dropped a pass back into the left wing circle. J.J. Piccinich picked up the puck and wristed a quick shot past Everblades goaltender Martin Ouellette. Orlando took a 1-0 lead into the second intermission.

In the third, Joe Cox tied game for the 'Blades, knotting the score up at 1-1. Stephen MacAulay left a drop pass for Mitchell Heard at the left wing circle. Heard's shot deflected off the body of Joe Cox and re-directed its way past the sliding Orlando netminder.

Matt Berry gave the 'Blades their first lead of the contest midway through the third period. Clark Seymour blasted a point shot towards the traffic located in front of the Orlando goal that hit off the stick of Matt Berry. The change of direction would be just enough as the puck would fly right past a stunned Mackenzie Skapski.

With just minutes remaining in the contest, the 'Blades would hold firm. Adding a late empty net tally from Quentin Shore, the 'Blades would complete the third period comeback and earn a 3-1 win.

Martin Ouellette played extremely well in goal for the 'Blades and earns the win after stopping 29 of the 30 shots he faced. Mackenzie Skapski also played well in goal for Orlando but does suffer the loss after allowing two goals on 25 shots.

The Florida Everblades return home to Germain Arena for Pink in the Rink Weekend this Friday night when they will take on the Allen Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets for the contest can be purchased at the Florida Community Bank Box Office located at Germain Arena, at any Ticketmaster outlet, or online at www.ticketmaster.com

Fans can also catch the game broadcast on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5-FM.104.3-FM, 770-AM or by CLICKING HERE . Fans can also watch the game online at ECHL.TV

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, February 9, vs. Allen, 7:30 p.m. Kids eat free in the Breakaway Sports Pub with the purchase of an adult entrée. Bottomless all-you-can-eat popcorn is also available tonight! Both of these offers are good for every Friday game for the remainder of the regular season! The team will wear special pink jerseys for Pink in the Rink Weekend!

Saturday, February 10, vs. Allen, 7:00 p.m. Pink in the Rink, presented by Radiology Regional Center continues as the team will wear the special pink jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off following the game to benefit local cancer charities. The first 2,000 fans will receive chip clips courtesy of Radiology Regional. Also from 5-7 p.m., join us for the pregame tailgate party featuring live music and bounces houses for the kids!

Ticket Information

Purchase Single Game Tickets at the Florida Community Bank Box Office located at Germain Arena, or online via Ticketmaster by CLICKING HERE

2017-18 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! Flexible partial plans are available. These packages will best fit your schedule and budget! To view pricing and benefits of all available ticket packages CLICK HERE

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new ticket package for the 2017-18 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage!

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available. For more information on group tickets, call 239-948-7825, or stop by the Everblades offices at Germain Arena Monday thru Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story



Florida Everblades in Action

(Kevin Bires Photography)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.