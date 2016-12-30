Striker Masato Kudo Moves On

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that the club has parted ways with striker Masato Kudo. The club and Kudo have mutually agreed to a contract termination.

"Masato is one of the best professionals I have ever worked with and we are thankful for the contributions he made during his time in Vancouver," said Whitecaps FC head coach Carl Robinson. "This move will provide Masato an opportunity to explore additional first team options. We wish him all the best."

Kudo, 26, joined Whitecaps FC last December from Japan's J1 League side Kashiwa Reysol. In his lone season in Vancouver, the native of Tokyo, Japan made 19 appearances in all competitions, registering three goals and one assist.

