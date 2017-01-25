Strikeout Machine Carl Back in Rotation

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed right-handed pitcher Edwin Carl on Wednesday.

Carl was 10-6 with a 4.70 ERA for the Goldeyes last year in 20 starts. Carl struck out 115 batters, which ranked fifth in the American Association, and are now sixth all-time on the Goldeyes single-season list. The Farmington, New Mexico native allowed just 104 hits in 113.0 innings pitched, and Carl's .237 opponent's batting average was tied for the fifth lowest in the league. Carl held the opposition to two or fewer earned runs in 11 of his 20 starts, and allowed more than four earned runs in just five of them.

"Edwin was instrumental in our championship run last year, and I'm very excited that he is coming back," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney . "He's a very good starting pitcher in the American Association. Edwin has proven to be a durable, winning pitcher, and hopefully that trend will continue."

In the postseason, Carl was 3-0 with a 2.60 ERA over three starts and one relief appearance. Carl helped even the American Association Division Series against the St. Paul Saints with a win in Game Two on September 9th. Just two days later, and after having thrown 104 pitches in his Game Two start, Carl emerged from the bullpen in the fourth inning of Game Four, and recorded two critical outs in the Goldeyes' 5-4 elimination game victory that forced a decisive Game Five.

The 28-year-old right-hander then dominated in Game One of the Championship Series on September 14th versus Wichita, striking out five batters in six and one-third shutout innings. After the Goldeyes fell behind 2-1 in the series against the Wingnuts, Carl again played a pivotal role in helping the Goldeyes stave off elimination. In five innings during Game Four, Carl struck out seven and allowed only two earned runs.

Carl is 36-23 with 13 saves and a 3.63 ERA in six professional seasons. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Carl has averaged an impressive 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 547.2 career frames. Carl originally signed with the Kansas City Royals as a non-drafted free agent out of the University of New Mexico in 2010. Carl was selected to play in the Arizona Fall League in 2012, and reached the Double-A level with Kansas City in 2013.

After missing the 2014 season due to illness, Carl bounced back the following year in which he combined for 131 strikeouts in just 126.0 innings between the Frontier League's Schaumburg Boomers, the Goldeyes, and the Atlantic League's Lancaster Barnstormers. Carl then starred in the Australian Baseball League where he posted a 3.28 ERA in 71.1 innings for the Perth Heat.

The Goldeyes now have nine players signed to contracts for the 2017 season, including seven from their 2016 American Association championship team. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 6th.

Notes: Carl's three playoff wins tied Shawn Onley (2001) for the Goldeyes' record in a single postseason...Carl earned all-star honours while pitching for the Rookie level Pioneer League's Idaho Falls Chukars...Carl had a 1.36 ERA and struck out 71 hitters in 33.0 innings (19.4 strikeouts per nine innings)...Carl pitched for two seasons at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, Arizona before signing on at New Mexico...excluding his outings on June 18th and July 8th in which he was charged with a combined 18 earned runs in four and two-thirds innings, Carl's season ERA was 3.41...on July 19th, Carl pitched the first six and two-thirds innings of a combined one-hitter versus St. Paul

2017 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

RHP Victor Capellan

RHP Edwin Carl

3B Wes Darvill

2B Casio Grider

RHP Caleb Kellogg

1B Kellen Marruffo

LHP Kevin McGovern

OF/1B David Rohm

OF Josh Romanski

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2017 season on May 18th on the road against the expansion Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2017 home opener is Monday, May 29th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park. Season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group outings for the 2017 season are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com

