Stream | Chicago Fire at Florida Gulf Coast U., February 6

February 4, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Chicago Fire News Release





The Chicago Fire will take the field (unofficially) for the first time in 2017 on Saturday (6 p.m. CT), as they square off against Florida Gulf Coast University for the first of six preseason friendlies leading up to March 4's regular season opener in Columbus. The match stream is being hosted directly through FGCU's athletic web site and will be available here at kickoff. Check back here for lineups, which will be released closer to kickoff.

Three things to know about FGCU ahead of Saturday night's contest:

On the Fire side, read up on how head coach Veljko Paunovic has prepared for Saturday's match and additionally how goalkeeper Jorge Bava has been integrating himself into the side over the first two weeks of preseason.

