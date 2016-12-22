Stransky's Late Heroics Lift Stars to 5-4 Road Win

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage knotted the game with less than three minutes remaining in regulation, but it was Matej Stransky who scored the key goal with 12 seconds left to give the Texas Stars a 5-4 road win on Thursday night in front of 4,176 in attendance at AT&T Center.

Stransky's game-winner gave the Stars (15-10-1-1) a two-game sweep of their rivals in the home-and-home series. The Rampage (12-15-2-0) suffered their fifth loss in the last six games. Caleb Herbert finished with a three-point game for the Stars (2-13). Justin Dowling tallied an assist to take over sole possession of third place in Stars history in points (192) and assists (124).

The Stars will visit the Rampage again on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST after the American Hockey League's holiday break.

Rocco Grimaldi tapped in a rebound goal at the left post to tie the game at 4-4 with 2:42 to play in the game. In the closing seconds, Travis Morin slipped a puck into the goal crease that Stransky was able to bang home in a crowd of players for his tenth of the season.

The scoring began just over a minute into the game when Herbert deflected a Julius Honka shot from the point for his first goal in a Texas sweater. The Rampage responded with back-to-back goals from Jim O'Brien at 3:54 and Mike Sislo on the power play at 8:09.

Trailing 2-1 entering the second, the Stars answered back with three goals of their own to take a 4-2 lead. Dowling's milestone assist two minutes in set up Morin in the slot for a power play goal and his team-leading 11th of the season overall. Herbert snapped a wrist shot off a Texas faceoff win past San Antonio's Spencer Martin at 3:59, and Gemel Smith finished off a two-on-one rush from the right circle at 11:05 with Herbert adding the assist.

Landon Bow earned his fourth career AHL win in just his sixth appearance this season for the Stars with 33 saves. Martin was chased from the game after Smith's goal and finished 11 of 15. Jeremy Smith came on in relief to stop eight of the nine shots he faced.

Texas finished 1-for-4 on the power play. San Antonio went 1-for-6.

The Stars have won four straight games against the Rampage this season.

Three Stars:

1. Caleb Herbert (TEX) 2. Matej Stransky (TEX) 3. Mike Sislo (SA)

