Storm Outduel Sixers

News Release

Lake Elsinore, CA- The Lake Elsinore Storm downed the Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino 3-1 Monday night at the Diamond behind the right arm of starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens . The Sixers had five players with two hit games but were not able to convert them into runs as they went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and did not get the lone hit until two men were out in the top of the ninth inning.

The Storm (48-53, 13-18) got a run in the second on Carlos Belen 's opposite field homer to right, his eighth of the season, for a 1-0 lead against Inland Empire starter Luis Pena (4-10). Pena nearly got out of a jam in the fourth but Tyler Selesky delivered a two-out single to center scoring two runs. The flare made it 3-0 in favor of Lake Elsinore. Pena went six innings allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks and six Ks. Sam Holland relieved Pena and tossed two hitless innings giving up a walk and fanning four.

Scholtens (4-5) held the Sixers scoreless for eight innings. In the ninth Connor Justus singled and Jared Walsh drew a walk. With two down Jake Yacinich 's sharp single up the box got the Sixers on the board and the tying runner on base. The Storm handed the ball to David Bednar for the final out and the righty struck out Jahmai Jones for his first Cal League save. Jones, Brennon Lund, Jack Kruger, Justus and Walsh all had two-hit nights for Inland Empire (47-54, 17-14) with Walsh's seventh inning double being the Sixers' lone extra-base hit. Scholtens allowed 11 hits in 8.2IP with two walks and five Ks' on 110 pitches.

The series continues Tuesday at 6:00 pm. The contest can be heard live at 66ers.com.

