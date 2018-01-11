Storm Chasers National Anthem Tryouts at Oak View

News Release

Annual tryouts to take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for an opportunity to sing at home games in 2018

PAPILLION, NE - The Omaha Storm Chasers will host their annual National Anthem Tryouts at Oak View Mall from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 10. The event will provide ensembles and individuals the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at one of the club's 70 home contests at Werner Park throughout the 2018 regular season.

Each successful contestant or group will receive up to four complimentary tickets to the Storm Chasers game at which they will perform during the 2018 season. Judges for the 2018 National Anthem Tryouts will be announced on a later date.

In order to perform at the tryout, individuals and groups must pre-register with the 2018 Omaha Storm Chasers National Anthem Registration Form on www.omahastormchasers.com under the "Community" tab. Each pre-registered contestant will be contacted to schedule the time of their performance. For any questions about the tryouts, contact Community Relations Manager Becki Frishman at (402) 738-2181 or BeckiF@omahastormchasers.com .

The Oak View Mall is located near the intersection of 144th and Center Streets in west Omaha. Performances will be held near the food court.

Following the Royals Exhibition Game presented by SAC Federal Credit Union on March 26, the Storm Chasers begin 2018 regular season Pacific Coast League play at Werner Park on Thursday, April 5. The Omaha Storm Chasers have been the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals since the franchise's first game on April 18, 1969, and is the longest-running Triple-A affiliation in Minor League Baseball.

