Storm Chasers' Field Staff Announced for 2017

PAPILLION - The Kansas City Royals on Tuesday announced their minor league staff assignments for the 2017 season. Manager Brian Poldberg returns for his fourth season helming the Storm Chasers, while Hitting Coach Tommy Gregg, Pitching Coach Andy Hawkins and Athletic Trainer Dave Iannicca will also be back this upcoming season. The lone newcomer to the 2017 Field Staff is Strength and Conditioning Coach Phil Falco.

"We are thrilled to have Poley, Tommy, Hawk and Dave back for the 2017 season, and also welcome Phil to Werner Park," said Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro. "Each brings a wealth of baseball knowledge and experience and we look forward to working in conjunction with them and the Kansas City Royals organization once again."

Poldberg skippered the Storm Chasers to their second consecutive Triple-A National Championship in his first season with the club in 2014, and has compiled a 214-213 record (.501) through his first three years as Manager. The Carter Lake, Iowa resident's is set to match the second-longest tenure by a manager in Omaha franchise history with Jack McKeon (1969-72) and Joe Sparks (180-83), trailing only Mike Jirschele's 14-season reign. Poldberg also ranks fifth in Omaha franchise history with his 214 victories.

Gregg returns to Omaha for his ninth consecutive year as Hitting Coach. During Gregg's tenure, the organization has earned four division titles, three Pacific Coast League Championships and two Triple-A National Championships. Through his first eight seasons with the club, Omaha batters have combined for a .275 batting average with 1,030 homers and 5,165 RBI.

Hawkins also comes back to Omaha for his second season as Storm Chasers Pitching Coach. Prior to his initial season at Werner Park in 2016, he served as Bullpen Coach for the Texas Rangers from 2008-14. He also pitched in the Major Leagues for ten season with the San Diego Padres (1982-88), New York Yankees (1989, 91) and Oakland Athletics (1991), accumulating an 84-91 career record and 4.22 ERA (731 ER/1558.1 IP).

Another familiar face in Athletic Trainer Dave Iannicca returns to Werner Park, his seventh straight season with the Storm Chasers, while Strength and Conditioning Coach Phil Falco will begin his first year with Omaha. Falco previously served as Strength and Conditioning Coach with the Atlanta Braves for nine seasons from 2008-15.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Werner Park in Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska. For more information please visit www.omahastormchasers.com and follow us on Twitter @OmaStormChasers and "like" us at www.facebook.com/omahastormchasers .

The Storm Chasers return to Werner Park for Opening Night 2017 on Tuesday, April 11.

