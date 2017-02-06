Storm Chasers Awarding Tenth Annual Jackie Robinson

PAPILLION - Chasers Charities, the charitable arm of the Omaha Storm Chasers, is proud to announce the tenth annual Jackie Robinson Athletic Scholarship contest presented by The Weitz Company. The program honors two local African-American students in an effort to commemorate the baseball legend that broke Major League Baseball's color barrier in 1947.

One male and one female student in the Omaha area will be awarded a $1,000 dollar scholarship from Chasers Charities. Each student will be chosen based upon their work in the classroom, involvement within the community, athletic achievement and other qualities.

"We remain committed in continuing the legacy of Jackie Robinson by offering these scholarships for the tenth year, and we are thankful to The Weitz Company for their partnership in 2017," said Storm Chasers President and General Manager Martie Cordaro. "Every year we receive many deserving applications, and we expect this year to be no different."

Interested applicants must submit their application by March 24, and the winners honored at the Storm Chasers' contest on April 15. To be eligible for the Jackie Robinson Athletic Scholarship, students must meet the following criteria:

- United States citizen or permanent resident

- Resident of Sarpy, Douglas, Cass, Lancaster or Pottawattamie County

- Minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale

- African-American (male or female), and a high school student participating in athletics

- High school senior or graduate planning to enroll in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited postsecondary institution

More information on the application process for the Jackie Robinson Scholarship can be found online at www.chaserscharities.org under the "About" tab. Completed applications should be sent by March 24, 2017 to:

Chasers Charities c/o Omaha Storm Chasers Attn: Becki Frishman 12356 Ballpark Way Papillion, NE 68046 BeckiF@omahastormchasers.com (402) 738-2181

About Chasers Charities. Created in 2010, the mission of Chasers Charities is to support the community through charitable contributions that benefit sports and recreational activities with a focus on youth. The foundation accomplishes this mission through financial donations, as well as in-kind support, including memorabilia, tickets and publicity.

