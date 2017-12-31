Stoney\\"s Photography Signs with Sox

News Release

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA: The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox are proud to announce that they will be teaming up with Stoney's Photography in the 2018 season. "We're excited to partner with Stoney this season. His photos are great and we can't wait to see him capture all the memorable moments this season," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

At Stoney's Photography, his mission is to "capture your special moments" all while exceeding your expectations with the quality they bring. His specialties include real estate, family portraits, headshots, sports and events, and much more.

Stoney is ecstatic for the upcoming season: "I am really excited about being part of the Gold Sox team and organization. I look forward to capturing amazing photos of the team and the fans this year. It is going to be a great season. Play Ball!" For more information about Stoney's Photography, visit www.stoneysphotography.net or email him at stoneymeagher@gmail.com .

THE GREAT WEST LEAGUE

The Great West League is one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America, providing a professional, minor league baseball atmosphere for top college players seeking professional baseball careers, while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.

Gold Sox season tickets and advertising packages for the 2018 season at Colusa Casino Stadium are

available now.

For questions about the 2018 season, please contact us at (530) 741-3600, by email at team@goldsox.com, or in person by stopping by the Yuba-Sutter Community Baseball Office located at 429 10th Street, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

For more information about Gold Sox Baseball, visit us at www.goldsox.com .

