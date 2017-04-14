Stone Crabs Scratch out Comeback 3-2 Win

News Release

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - The Stone Crabs scored three runs against the Lakeland bullpen to pull off a 3-2 comeback victory Friday night at Charlotte Sports Park.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Charlotte (2-7) first baseman Dalton Kelly drew a two out walk. David Olmedo-Barrera followed with an opposite-field ground rule double to push runners to second and third. The next batter was Ryan Boldt, who pulled a grounder to second. Lakeland (3-6) second baseman Joey Pankake made a diving stop, but threw the ball away to allow both runners to score and tie the game at two.

With the game still tied in the bottom of the eighth, Brandon Lowe singled up the middle to begin the inning. After a sacrifice bunt moved him to second, Jake Fraley worked out an 11-pitch walk. After a Jake Cronenworth infield single loaded the bases with one out, Brett Sullivan beat out a potential double play ball to give the Stone Crabs a 3-2 lead.

Tyler Brashears and Ian Gibaut combined to work four shutout innings out of the Charlotte bullpen to keep the Flying Tigers at bay. Brashears (1-1) allowed just two hits over three innings to earn the win. Gibaut completed a perfect ninth to earn the first save of the Stone Crabs' season.

The Stone Crabs will go for the series win Saturday when they host Lakeland at 6:05 p.m. Eduar Lopez (0-1, 5.79) will be on the mound for Charlotte against Matt Hall (0-1, 10.80) of the Flying Tigers. Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

