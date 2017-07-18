Stone Crabs Pitching Keeps Rolling in 1-0 Loss

News Release

JUPITER, Fla. (July 17, 2017) - The Charlotte Stone Crabs' pitching staff allowed only one run for the third straight day, but the team fell 1-0 to the Jupiter Hammerheads Monday night at Roger Dean Stadium.

Charlotte (42-48, 11-11) starting pitcher Brandon Lawson (2-3) allowed just one run on four hits over five innings but took the loss. Spencer Jones worked two scoreless innings of relief, while Drew Smith notched one.

Despite entering the series as the circuit's worst pitching staff in ERA, WHIP and strikeouts, Stone Crabs pitching surrendered just two earned runs on 19 hits over 26 innings in the series (0.69 ERA, 1.04 WHIP). They struck out 24 and walked eight.

With the game scoreless in the bottom of the first, Jupiter (46-46, 13-11) third baseman Mason Davis led off the inning by pulling a triple into the right field corner. The next batter was Miguel Rojas, who singled up the middle to give the Hammerheads a 1-0 lead.

Jupiter starter Scott Squier (3-6) did the rest, logging eight scoreless innings while striking out five and allowing just three hits.

The Stone Crabs will return home to play the Tampa Yankees Tuesday. The teams will continue a suspended game at 5 p.m., with Burch Smith (0-0, 4.22) starting that game for Charlotte. The Stone Crabs have a 2-0 in the fourth inning of that contest. The teams will then play a seven-inning game. Brock Burke (0-3, 6.35) is scheduled to start for the Stone Crabs against Brian Keller (0-1, 5.73) of Tampa. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

