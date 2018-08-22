Stone Crabs Game Notes - Wed, Aug 22 at Bradenton

August 22, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





After a 3-2 loss Tuesday, the Stone Crabs look to even up the series against the Bradenton Marauders at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Brian Shaffer makes the start for Charlotte against Pedro Vasquez of Bradenton.

Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

Full game notes are attached.

MARAUDERS WALK OFF STONE CRABS 3-2

Bligh Madris delivered a walk-off solo home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth Tuesday, sending Bradenton home with a 3-2 win the series opener. Stone Crabs catcher Rene Pinto reached base all four times in the loss. With a 0.5 game lead on Fort Myers for the final playoff spot in the FSL South, the Stone Crabs have 13 games remaining, with only three against winning second half teams.

PLAYOFFS ON THE MIND

The Stone Crabs are looking to reach the postseason for the fifth time in ten years. They captured their lone championship in franchise history in 2015, reaching the finals in 2009, 2010 and 2013.With 13 games remaining, Charlotte is only five wins away from the team record in second half victories (38). If the Stone Crabs finish 41-28 (.594) or better, they would set the franchise mark for best second half winning percentage (.585, 2013).

HISTORY IN THE MAKING

The Stone Crabs have already broken the single-season franchise records for runs, RBI and doubles and are on pace for several more:

"18 Total "18 Pace Record

Runs 646 714 611 (2011)

AVG .274 .274 .264 (2013)

Hits 1,130 1,249 1,204 (2011)

Doubles 260 287 257 (2011)

Home Runs 72 80 76 (2013)

RBI 594 657 551 (2011)

OBP .346 .346 .332 (2010)

SLG .407 .407 .383 (2013)

CLUTCH CRABS

The Stone Crabs continue to fare much better in close games lately than they did earlier in the season. The Stone Crabs entered June 9 with a 4-12 record in one-run games. Since then, they've gone 23-13 in games decided by two runs or less, walking off on their opponent six times.

DOUBLE DIPPING

The Stone Crabs have hit more doubles (260) than everyone else in the rest of the league by at least 43 (Dunedin - 216). Tristan Gray and other Stone Crabs are already well within the franchise's single-season leaders:

Home Runs

Doubles

1

Jeff Malm - 14 (2013)

1

Michael Sheridan - 38 (2011)

Alejandro Segovia - 14 (2013)

2

Tristan Gray - 36 (2018)

2

Tristan Gray - 13 (2018)

3

Brandon Lowe - 34 (2017)

Mark Thomas - 13 (2011)

Tyler Bortnick - 34 (2011)

Patrick Leonard - 13 (2014)

5

Richie Shaffer - 33 (2013)

Runs

RBI

5

Thomas Coyle - 72 (2014)

3

Tyler Bortnick - 70 (2011)

6

Tim Beckham - 68 (2010)

4

Brett Sullivan - 67 (2017)

Tristan Gray - 68 (2018)

5

Tristan Gray - 66 (2018)

8

Robbie Tenerowicz - 64 (2018)

6

Mark Thomas - 64 (2011)

9

Brandon Lowe - 62 (2017)

Jesus Sanchez - 64 (2018)

BEST IN THE BIZ

The Tampa Bay Rays' affiliates boast the best combined record in the Minor Leagues (480-329, .593), a full 30 games ahead of the Houston Astros. Entering the season, MLB Pipeline ranked the Rays' system as the fourth best in baseball. Here's how the top teams in the system are faring;

Princeton (R): 37-20 (.649)

Bowling Green (A): 81-46 (.638)

Hudson Valley (A-): 36-26 (.581)

Durham (AAA): 70-55 (.560)

Montgomery (AA): 70-58 (.545)

WALK THIS WAY

The Stone Crabs drew 24 walks in three games against Palm Beach this weekend, jumping from third to first in the Florida State League in free passes.

