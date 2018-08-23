Stone Crabs Game Notes - Thu, Aug 23 at Bradenton

After an 8-3 win Wednesday, the Stone Crabs go for the series win in Bradenton at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Josh Fleming makes the start for Charlotte against Gavin Wallace of the Marauders.

Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

BRUJAN LIFTS CRABS PAST BRADENTON

Stone Crabs second baseman Vidal Brujan used a career performance to lead Charlotte to an 8-3 win over Bradenton Wednesday. Brujan went 3-for-3 with two home runs, five RBI, four runs scored and three stolen bases. He set four career highs and kept the Stone Crabs in first place. Overshadowed by Brujan, Carl Chester finished the night 4-for-4 with his first High-A home run in the victory.

PLAYOFFS ON THE MIND

The Stone Crabs are looking to reach the postseason for the fifth time in ten years. They captured their lone championship in franchise history in 2015, reaching the finals in 2009, 2010 and 2013.With 12 games remaining, Charlotte is only four wins away from the team record in second half victories (38). If the Stone Crabs finish 41-28 (.594) or better, they would set the franchise mark for best second half winning percentage (.585, 2013).

HISTORY IN THE MAKING

The Stone Crabs have already broken the single-season franchise records for runs, RBI and doubles and are on pace for several more:

"18 Total "18 Pace Record

Runs 654 717 611 (2011)

AVG .274 .274 .264 (2013)

Hits 1,138 1,248 1,204 (2011)

Doubles 261 287 257 (2011)

Home Runs 75 82 76 (2013)

RBI 602 660 551 (2011)

OBP .345 .345 .332 (2010)

SLG .408 .408 .383 (2013)

CLUTCH CRABS

The Stone Crabs continue to fare much better in close games lately than they did earlier in the season. The Stone Crabs entered June 9 with a 4-12 record in one-run games. Since then, they've gone 23-13 in games decided by two runs or less, walking off on their opponent six times.

DOUBLE DIPPING

The Stone Crabs have hit more doubles (261) than everyone else in the rest of the league by at least 42 (Dunedin - 218). Tristan Gray and other Stone Crabs are already well within the franchise's single-season leaders:

Home Runs

Doubles

1

Jeff Malm - 14 (2013)

1

Michael Sheridan - 38 (2011)

Alejandro Segovia - 14 (2013)

2

Tristan Gray - 36 (2018)

2

Tristan Gray - 13 (2018)

3

Brandon Lowe - 34 (2017)

Mark Thomas - 13 (2011)

Tyler Bortnick - 34 (2011)

Patrick Leonard - 13 (2014)

5

Richie Shaffer - 33 (2013)

Runs

RBI

5

Thomas Coyle - 72 (2014)

3

Tyler Bortnick - 70 (2011)

6

Tim Beckham - 68 (2010)

4

Brett Sullivan - 67 (2017)

Tristan Gray - 68 (2018)

5

Tristan Gray - 66 (2018)

8

Robbie Tenerowicz - 64 (2018)

6

Mark Thomas - 64 (2011)

9

Brandon Lowe - 62 (2017)

Jesus Sanchez - 64 (2018)

BEST IN THE BIZ

The Tampa Bay Rays' affiliates boast the best combined record in the Minor Leagues (489-331, .596), a full 35 games ahead of the Houston Astros. Entering the season, MLB Pipeline ranked the Rays' system as the fourth best in baseball. Here's how the top teams in the system are faring;

Princeton (R): 39-20 (.661)

Bowling Green (A): 82-46 (.641)

Hudson Valley (A-): 37-26 (.587)

Durham (AAA): 71-56 (.559)

Montgomery (AA): 71-56 (.550)

WALK THIS WAY

The Stone Crabs drew 24 walks in three games against Palm Beach this weekend, jumping from third to first in the Florida State League in free passes.

