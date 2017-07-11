Stone Crabs Complete 4-2 Road Trip

News Release

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - The Stone Crabs completed a 4-2 road trip Monday, winning series over both St. Lucie and Florida.

After combining for the highest-scoring series in Stone Crabs history earlier in June, Charlotte and St. Lucie brought the bats again during their three-game set at First Data Field. Both teams plated 19 runs over three games, with Charlotte taking two out of three:

Tuesday: Brett Sullivan 's sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th inning gave the Stone Crabs a 7-6 win. The 4th of July tilt was the longest game of Charlotte's season by more than 30 minutes, totaling four hours and eight minutes. The Stone Crabs improved to 3-3 in extra innings games.

Wednesday: The Mets plated seven runs in the first three innings against Charlotte starter Michael Velasquez and never looked back, notching an 8-4 win. Jake Cronenworth slugged his second home run of the season, a three-run shot in the fifth inning.

Thursday: Charlotte scored in four of the first six innings of the game, racking up eight runs on 12 hits in an 8-5 win. Four Stone Crabs enjoyed multi-hit nights, including birthday boy Brandon Lowe, who went 3-for-5 with 3 RBI and two doubles.

The Stone Crabs then went to Osceola County for the first time in franchise history to begin a road series with the league's newest team, the Florida Fire Frogs:

Friday/Saturday: The Stone Crabs blasted 10 runs in three innings to start the series at Florida before Friday's game was suspended with Charlotte leading 10-2 in the third. The bullpen combined to finish off a 12-7 win on Saturday. Ryan Boldt went 4-for-5 with 3 RBI while David Olmedo-Barrera finished 2-for-4 with 4 RBI. The second game of Saturday's doubleheader was rained out and pushed back to Sunday.

Sunday: The teams split a doubleheader. The Fire Frogs notched a two-hit shutout in Game 1, led by Enderson Franco 's six innings of one-hit ball. Game 2 was much more entertaining, with David Olmedo-Barrera's RBI single in the ninth inning proving to be the decisive blow. Five Charlotte hitters recorded multiple hits in the team's 9-8 win.

Monday: Game cancelled due to wet grounds. The Stone Crabs are now scheduled to play a maximum of 137 games.

