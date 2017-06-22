Stompers Storm Back to Take 16-2 Victory over Admirals

News Release

SONOMA, Calif.- The Sonoma Stompers Professional Baseball Club, presented by Virginia Dare Winery, took a topsy-turvy victory over the Vallejo Admirals 16-12 Wednesday.

The Admirals seemed unsinkable going into the eighth inning. Trailing by five, Yuki Yasuda launched his first home run of 2017, a shot over the left-field fence to put the Stompers within striking distance.

"(Yasuda's) home run just gave us the win because of his attitude. He never quit the game. He showed us he never gives up," said manager Takashi Miyoshi. "I could tell, how he carried himself, he still wanted to win the game. That affected everybody."

The Stompers caught a breeze from there, rallying for eight runs in the inning, two off of former Major League pitcher Sammy Gervacio.

"This game was really going back and forth, momentum going one way then going the other way. We knew when we got to their bullpen, we were going to make those guys work and it happened to work that everybody got to hit that inning," said center fielder Matt Hibbert.

10 straight Sonoma batters reached base in the frame as they scored eight runs before Admirals pitching recorded an out. The inning ended on three straight strikeouts, but not before the Stompers took a 13-10 lead.

Yasuda and Hibbert combined to drive in eight of the Stompers' 16 runs in the game.

"It's just about making those relievers work," Hibbert said. "Especially when there's runners on base, the pressure's not on the hitter, it's on the pitcher."

Stompers starter Tyler Garkow had allowed four Admiral hits and struck out three through four to defend a 5-1 Sonoma Lead before the tide turned and Vallejo struck for five runs in the fifth.

"That was his game," Miyoshi said. "I just trust him. His stuff, what he does on and off the field, every day I see him at the gym. I can't take him out. He earned it."

Sonoma put up crooked numbers in both the second and fourth innings, using a combination of signature Stompers small ball and extra base hits. Vallejo arms kept Sonoma relatively quiet in the middle innings before the wave of baserunners in the eighth.

DJ Sharabi closed the game for Sonoma, calmly retiring the side in the last inning of a game filled with rogue waves.

The Stompers remain in first place in the Pacific Association standings at 13-4, four and a half games ahead of the next-best Pittsburg Diamonds (8-8) in the Pacific Association Standings. The last-place Admirals fall to 5-12.

Action at Wilson Park resumes Thursday at 6:35 p.m. as Sonoma looks for their second sweep of the Admirals this season.

