Stompers' Miyoshi Headed to Affiliated Ball, Minnesota Twins Organization

SONOMA, Calif.- The Sonoma Stompers announced Tuesday that former manager Takashi Miyoshi is headed to affiliated ball. Miyoshi, who lead the Stompers to a Pacific Association all-time best 52-26 record last season, will spend 2018 coaching in the Minnesota Twins organization.

"I'm officially with the Minnesota Twins organization now, but I will always have a special place in my heart for the Stompers. I wish them the best of luck and will always be rooting for the Stompers wherever I am," Miyoshi said.

The Tokyo native will join the Elizabethton Twins, Minnesota's rookie-ball affiliate in the Appalachian League in Tennessee. During his Stompers tenure, "Yoshi" lead his team to three first-half titles and two Championship games, taking the trophy home outright in 2016.

"Yoshi has had an enormous impact on the Sonoma Stompers and the Pacific Association. His advancement to affiliated baseball is exactly what this league is all about," said Stompers General Manager Brett Creamer. "His professionalism and attitude is second to none. Sonoma wishes him nothing but the best as he continues to pursue his dreams in affiliated baseball with the Elizabethton Twins."

Miyoshi's record-setting 2017 season was just one of his career milestones in Sonoma. He reached his 100th managerial win in July, after taking the helm midway through the 2015 season. When he took over as manager, he became one of the first Japanese-born managers in professional baseball.

"I'm trying to get better, just like the players. I'm trying to prepare every day that I can. I'm not a 'great' yet, but I'm just trying to be," Miyoshi said after clinching the first-half title last season.

Miyoshi also earned consecutive Manager of the Year recognitions in 2016 and 2017 for his leadership. He said he was proud to spend every day working towards a Championship in the Stompers uniform.

"Sonoma is the best city I have ever been to, and where I've met best people I've ever known. It's a beautiful city and I now consider it my second hometown," Miyoshi said.

Miyoshi was featured in the New York Times bestseller "The Only Rule is it Has to Work" of which the Stompers were the subject. He was also manager of the Stompers during many of the team's history-making moments, including Stacy Piagno's seven-inning, one run start in 2017, which earned the Stompers a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame for the third year in a row.

FULL STATEMENT FROM TAKASHI MIYOSHI

The last three years I've spent with the Stompers have been the best ones of my life. I have met great friends, made so many memories and am extremely grateful for everyone who supported me on and off the field.

Thank you to Jon and Carol Sebastiani, as well as Derek Rampone and Eric and Lani Gulotta for allowing me to manage the Stompers. Additionally, thank you to Theo Fightmaster. Without his courage and trust, I would not be where I am today.

Thank you to my coaches and players. I was proud to put on a Stompers uniform every day and work towards a Championship with you.

Thank you to the front office staff, the trainer, the clubhouse manager and every person who is involved with this great team. Every sponsor, fan and season-ticket holder allowed me to do what I love most on this planet.

I'm officially with the Minnesota Twins organization now, but I will always have a special place in my heart for the Stompers. I wish them the best of luck and will always be rooting for them wherever I am.

