News Release

Wilkerson had a 0.81 WHIP in July while Stokes Jr. posted a .387 on-base percentage BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers announced the minor league pitcher and player of the month for July on Wednesday with Biloxi starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson earning the pitcher of the month award and outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. being named the player of the Month. This marks the second consecutive month that a pair of current Shuckers has earned the organizations monthly awards. Corbin Burnes and Jacob Nottingham took home the awards in June.

Wilkerson, 28, went 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA (8er, 32.0ip) over five starts in July, posting 31 strikeouts to just seven walks. His 0.81 WHIP led all of Double-A baseball in July, while his .165 opponents' batting average ranked second. Wilkerson capped his month by tossing a two-hitter at Mississippi on July 23 for the first nine-inning complete game shutout in his career and in Biloxi franchise history.

The Fort Worth, TX native currently leads the Southern League in WHIP (0.81) and in complete games with two. He ranks tied for second in the league in wins with nine and his 117 strikeouts and .218 opponents' batting average rank third in the Southern League this season. His overall 3.02 ERA is good enough for seventh in the league.

The Cumberland University (TN) product was acquired by the Brewers from the Red Sox on July 7, 2016, along with Wendell Rijo for Aaron Hill. Wilkerson was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2011. Wilkerson has twice been named the Southern League's Pitcher of the Week this season.

Stokes Jr., 21, was promoted by the Brewers to Double-A Biloxi on July 27 and batted .289 (26x90) with 13 runs, 10 extra-base hits, 13 RBI, 19 walks, seven steals and a .387 on-base percentage combined between A+ Carolina and Biloxi during the month. The Baltimore, MD native has hit in five of six games with the Shuckers and is currently on a four-game hitting streak. Stokes blasted his first Double-A home run during Sunday's 4-3 win over Jacksonville at MGM Park.

Overall this season, Stokes Jr. is batting .251 with a career-best 15 home runs, 59 RBI, 21 stolen bases and .342 on-base percentage. The fourth-round draft pick in 2014 is a graduate of Calvert Hall College High School in Baltimore. He was committed to the University of Maryland before signing with the Brewers.

The Shuckers can win their fifth straight game on Wednesday night as Freddy Peralta faces off against Jacksonville righty Joe Gunkel. First pitch from MGM Park is at 6:35 pm CT with live coverage beginning at 6:15 pm on Cruisin' WGCM AM-1240/FM-100.9 and the Shuckers Radio Network. The game will also be available at biloxishuckers.com, MiLB.TV and TuneIn Radio

