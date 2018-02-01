STOCKTON\\"S SPENCER FOO NAMED CCM/AHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

News Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that Stockton Heat forward Spencer Foo has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 28, 2018.

Foo recorded three goals and two assists for five points in Stockton's two-game Pacific Division showdown in Cedar Park last week.

On Friday night, Foo scored twice - including a shorthanded marker during the Heat's four-goal third period - and added an assist to help Stockton rally for a 6-2 victory over the Texas Stars. He then added a goal and an assist in Saturday's rematch, his third consecutive multiple-point game.

A 23-year-old rookie from St. Albert, Alta., Foo has recorded 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points in 39 AHL games with Stockton this season, including 11 points in his last nine contests. Foo signed as a free agent with Calgary on July 1, 2017, following three seasons at Union College, where he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award after recording 62 points in 38 games in 2016-17.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Foo will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Heat home game.

