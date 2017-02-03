Stockton Plays Tonight in Bakersfield, Returns Home Tomorrow

Arena: Rabobank Arena Date: February 3, 2016 Time: 7:00 p.m. PST Broadcast: AHL Live, Spreaker & iHeartRadio beginning at 6:45 p.m. PST LEADING SCORER: STOCKTON: F Mark Jankowski (36GP, 13-16-29) BAKERSFIELD: F Taylor Beck (29GP, 12-30-42)

TONIGHT Fresh from break, the Heat and Condors open up a home-and-home series starting at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield tonight. Stockton is 2-3-0 through the first five matchups of the 12-game series with tonight's game being the fourth of six meetings in Bakersfield.

TOMORROW NIGHT RECORD ATTEMPT IN STOCKTON Stockton returns home tomorrow for Safety Night where we will host a safety fair on the concourse and also attempt to break a world record for the most people wearing safety vests. We'll need over 2,137 fans to help us set the record after the game as this record was broken by a city in Japan last October!

There will be 2,000 safety vests handed out to fans who stay after the game to help us break the record so we'll need some help from those attending by asking you to bring your own safety vest if you have one! Represent your company or line of work and be recognized by the crowd at Stockton Arena during tomorrow night's game against the Condors!

LAST TIME VS. BAKERSFIELD A night after Mark Jankowski's first ever hat trick and Hunter Shinkaruk's four-point night that led Stockton over Bakersfield 6-3, the Condors repaid the favor with a 6-3 win over Stockton to spoil the Heat's Teddy Bear Toss.

Taylor Beck started the scoring before the Heat scored three first period goals in just 3:36, the fastest in Heat history. However, a Bakersfield goal in the second and four third period goals reversed the deficit and saw the Condors get their third win over Stockton.

WHO TO WATCH It ends today. No not the goalless drought...that's already over thanks to Austin Carroll, but an individual goalless drought through 17 games for Linden Vey, tying him for the longest such streak of his AHL career.

There's no questioning Vey's talents but there is also no denying of the struggles he has had since the Christmas break. In these last 17 games, Vey has registered 8 assists and during the last time Vey went 17 games in between goals, he had recorded 10 assists while playing for the Utica Comets last year.

For Stockton to get back on track, their top six will have to get going offensively and it starts with one of the most talented players on the roster to get going. Tonight is that night for Linden Vey.

SHUTOUT STREAK ENDS IN GRAND RAPIDS After a team long 204:12 without a goal, Austin Carroll would pop one past Eddie Pasquale of Grand Rapids to snap the scoreless drought for the Heat.

The drought began at the tail end of the first period against Bakersfield on Saturday the 21st and carried through to the third period of the Heat's first ever meeting with Grand Rapids.

NEARING MILESTONES Linden Vey is just one point away from his 200th career AHL point. Hunter Shinkaruk is also one point away from his 100th career point and his next assist will be the 50th of his AHL career.

SPECIAL TEAMS STRUGGLES It was a tough start for the Heat on the power play as the month of January saw the Heat go just 1 for 33 (3%) on the power play, which followed up a 16% October, 21.7% November and 20.8% December.

The penalty kill also struggled in January killing off just 78% of their penalties. Despite a great job killing penalties in November (89.4%), Stockton is below 80% on the penalty kill in every other month.

INTERESTING FACT Stockton is averaging 3.05 goals per game this season but when you look at the month of January, Stockton scored just 22 goals, averaging 2.20 goals per game. The good news for the Heat is that the month looks like an outlier when compared to the other months as Stockton began the season averaging 4.00 goals per game in October, 3.30 in November and 3.08 in December.

