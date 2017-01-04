Stj Vs. Alb -- Game Day

ALBANY, NY - The Albany Devils host the St. John's IceCaps Wednesday for a 7 pm puck drop at Times Union Center. Albany gained all six points over the weekend, most recently defeating the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 3-2, Sunday. St. John's is coming off a loss Saturday at Syracuse where they fell 7-5.

- THREE LINES OF INTEREST

Hot Streak: The Devils are on a three game winning streak after winning Friday, Saturday and Sunday against Toronto, Hartford and Bridgeport, respectively. Additionally, Ben Sexton and Blake Pietila each have a three game point streak. Sexton earned a tally in each of the weekend's games while Pietila walked away with four points (2g-2a).

Kujo Returns: Ryan Kujawinski returned for Sunday's matchup against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers after missing 19 games with an upper-body injury. He had last played on November 16 at Rochester and currently has four points this season (4a).

Goalie Watch: Ken Appleby currently sits at number one for rookie goalies in both save percentage (0.929%) and goals-against average (1.83) in the American Hockey League. He is ranked number three in the league overall, behind Providence's Zane McIntyre (1.41 GAA, 0.951 SV%) and Milwaukee's Juuse Saros (1.76 GAA, .938 SV%).

