Stingy Defensive Effort Produces 2-1 Shootout Win over Aces

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles captured their sixth consecutive victory with a 2-1 shootout win over the Alaska Aces on Saturday. Forward Casey-Pierro-Zabotel would be the only skater to collect a goal in the shootout, while goaltender Clarke Saunders stopped all four Alaska shooters to claim his fifth straight win in net.

Colorado jumped out to an early lead in the contest when forward Matt Garbowsky skated between the circles and snapped a wrister past Alaska goaltender Michael Garteig to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead at the 6:12 mark of the first period. The goal was Garbowsky's team leading 27th goal of the season.

The Aces would generate an answer just 29 seconds later when forward Tim Coffman flew down the right wing and fired a shot from the circle that beat Saunders to knot the game at 1-1 with only 6:41 gone in the opening period of play.

The final 40 minutes of regulation were dominated by the goaltenders, as Saunders stopped all 14 shots he faced, while Garteig denied Colorado's 16 chances through the second and third periods.

With 60 minutes of play unable to determine a winner, the two teams headed to overtime and Alaska would earn a power play just 41 seconds into the extra session. With Garbowski in the box for hooking, the Eagles penalty kill went to work and killed off the Aces man-advantage. Saunders and Garteig would continue to shut the door through the balance of the sudden-death overtime, forcing a shootout to decide the contest.

Garteig and Saunders would each thwart the first three shooters in the shootout, but Pierro-Zabotel would deliver a shot from the low slot that would light the lamp. Coffman would try to keep the shootout going, but would again be stymied by Saunders, securing the 2-1 shootout victory for Colorado.

Saunders finished the night with 30 saves on 31 shots, while Garteig stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced on the evening.

The Eagles travel to take on the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, February 8th at 6:00pm MT at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, KS.

The Eagles travel to take on the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, February 8th at 6:00pm MT at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, KS.

ECHL Stories from February 4, 2017

