Stingrays Youth Jersey Giveaway

January 26, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





Action Packed Weekend with the Rays! Friday: The Rays rock the red at 7:05 PM vs. Florida

Saturday: Youth Jersey Giveaway and Specialty Jersey Auction at 7:05 PM

Sunday: Family friendly start time of 3:05 PM vs. Atlanta

Saturday, January 28th is the day that all our young fans have been waiting for, the Youth Jersey Giveaway! The first 1,500 children (14-and-under) in the doors will receive a Stingrays replica Youth Jersey, courtesy of 104.5 WRFQ, 103.5 WEZL, and McDonalds.

It's also specialty jersey auction night! The Rays will rock a custom jersey stamped with the charm of downtown Charleston. Immediately after the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off to fans to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston. It is shaping up to be a great day for a great cause!

NEW STINGRAYS FANTASY GAME! Get your team set for our new interactive game, Pick-It! This Saturday you can select 3 of your favorite Stingrays and based on your players performance you could go home with a prize! Link to sign up. It's free and it's fun!!

On top of that, the parking at the North Charleston Coliseum will be free of charge! Get your tickets for Saturday, January 28th to watch the Rays take on the Everblades at 7:05 PM.

Online tickets through Ticketmaster purchase HERE!

Groups of 10 or more save some money, call our offices at 843-744-2248.

Or visit the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office to avoid online fees.

