Stingrays Weekly Report

February 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays secured five of a possible six points over the weekend during their trip to New England, finishing with a 2-0-1 record after three contests against Worcester and Manchester. The Stingrays are now 4-0-1 against North Division teams this year. South Carolina continued their fantastic penalty killing effort last week and have now killed off 21 penalties in a row during their last six games. The Rays have a road PK percentage of 95.2%, killing 80 of 84 power plays away from home this season.

SC will be able to get some well-deserved rest this week, playing just one game during the next eight days. South Carolina's lone contest will be at home on Friday night against the Jacksonville Icemen. The Stingrays have gone 4-2-0 against their newest South Division opponent so far this season.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 31-11-5-1

LAST WEEK: 2-0-1-0

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, WORCESTER RAILERS 1

(DCU Center - Worcester, MA)

The South Carolina Stingrays scored in the first three minutes of each period to earn their 30th win of the season by a score of 4-1 in their first-ever meeting with the Worcester Railers on Friday night at the DCU Center. Defenseman Frankie Simonelli had a three-point night with a goal and two assists, while Tim McGauley had two helpers and goaltender Parker Milner earned his 15th victory of the year with 21 saves.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1, MANCHESTER MONARCHS 0

(SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH)

Paul Geiger's first period goal stood up as the only tally of the night and Parker Milner stopped all 22 shots the Manchester Monarchs sent to the net in a 1-0 victory for the South Carolina Stingrays at the SNHU Arena on Saturday night. The shutout was Milner's second of the season for the Stingrays as well as his 16th win of the year.

SUNDAY: MANCHESTER MONARCHS 2 SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1 OT

(SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH)

Matt Marcinew scored at 1:15 of overtime to give the Manchester Monarchs a 2-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays at the SNHU Arena on Sunday afternoon. Forward Taylor Cammarata registered the only goal for South Carolina during the third period, scoring his 10th of the season from defenseman Paul Geiger. Goaltender Jeff Jakaitis made the start in net for the Stingrays and took a tough-luck loss after making 26 saves in the contest.

THIS WEEK

Friday, February 16 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 15 - Steven Whitney

Assists: 25 - Joe Devin

Points: 38 - Joe Devin

Plus/Minus: Plus-21 - Danny Federico

Penalty Minutes: 130 - Marcus Perrier

Shots On Goal: 139 - Joe Devin

Wins: 16 - Parker Milner

Goals Against Average: 2.03 - Parker Milner

Save Percentage: 0.924 - Parker Milner

MILNER CONTINUES HIS EXCELLENT PLAY

South Carolina goaltender Parker Milner has put forth an outstanding effort as of late and picked up two wins for his team on the road last weekend while surrendering just one goal. The Pittsburgh, Pa. native first backstopped the Rays to a 4-1 victory in Worcester on Friday before shutting out Manchester with 22 saves in a 1-0 win on Saturday. Milner's goals-against average of 2.03 ranks second in the ECHL, while his 0.924 save percentage is fourth-best in the league.

MCGAULEY CONTINUES TO AID OFFENSE

Forward Tim McGauley picked up three assists over the weekend and now has 31 points on the season with 10 goals and 21 helpers. All of his numbers this year have eclipsed his totals during 39 regular season games with the team last season. The Wilcox, Sask. native has seemingly scored in bunches this year and has accumulated nine multi-point performances while appearing in 44 games overall. His assist mark is tied for third on the team behind forward Joe Devin and defenseman Frankie Simonelli.

SHOTS SECURING SUCCESS

South Carolina has done well when outshooting its opponents this season, posting a record of 20-6-2. The Stingrays have managed to hold teams to an average of just 26.94 shots on goal per game this year, which is the lowest number in the league.

Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

Groups of 10 or more are on sale now featuring discounted pricing and great benefits! For more information or to place an order call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248 or stop by 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.