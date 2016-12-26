Stingrays Weekly Report: December 26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays split two home games last week, defeating the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 6-3 on Tuesday before falling to the Norfolk Admirals 2-1 on Friday. Forward Rob Flick scored goals in both games and now leads the team with 11 tallies this season. Flick finished the week with four points (two goals, two assists). Alex Gacek also had four total points during the week on a goal and three assists. The rookie forward now has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 18 games this year.

South Carolina heads out on a short two-game trip to Atlanta and Greenville at the start of the week for games on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning home to host Florida for a Saturday night New Year's Eve special.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 13-11-1-1

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

TUESDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 6, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

John Parker scored twice and forwards Rob Flick and Alex Gacek each had a goal and two assists as the South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 6-3 Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Other impact performers included forward Patrick Gaul who had a goal and an assist and goaltender Parker Milner, who made 18 saves to earn his 10th win of the season.

FRIDAY: NORFOLK ADMIRALS 2, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Despite outshooting the Norfolk Admirals 15-3 in the third period, the South Carolina Stingrays were unable to find an equalizer and fell 2-1 Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. South Carolina forward Rob Flick had the lone marker for the Stingrays in the second period, while goaltender Parker Milner made 26 saves in the loss.

THIS WEEK

Tuesday, December 27 - at Atlanta Gladiators, 7:05 p.m. (Infinite Energy Arena)

Wednesday, December 28 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:00 p.m. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

Saturday, December 31 - vs. Florida Everblades, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 11 - Rob Flick

Assists: 20 - Kelly Zajac

Points: 27 - Kelly Zajac

Plus/Minus: Plus-10 - Danny Federico

Penalty Minutes: 88 - Marcus Perrier

Shots On Goal: 86 - Rob Flick

Wins: 10 - Parker Milner

Goals Against Average: 2.30 - Adam Carlson

Save Percentage: 0.920 - Adam Carlson

FLICK HITS DOUBLE-DIGITS

South Carolina forward Rob Flick scored his 11th goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 loss to Norfolk, making it two straight games with a strike. Flick became the first Stingrays player to hit double-digits in goal scoring during the 2016-17 year on Tuesday in a 6-3 win over Greenville. The London, Ont. native didn't register his first tally until Nov. 13 but has been on a tear ever since, scoring all of his goals in just a 16-game span. Flick also leads all Stingrays players with 86 shots on goal and has scored twice on the power play.

MARGONARI MOST COMFORTABLE WHEN FACING GREENVILLE

Forward Dylan Margonari has scored five of his six goals and six of his nine points this season in just six games against the Swamp Rabbits. The Greensburg, Pa. native scored twice on Dec. 10 in the 8-2 win over Greenville. Margonari's nine points through 17 total games this year comes after making his pro debut last season, playing in two games for the Hershey Bears and four with the Rays during the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

NICASTRO BECOMING DEPENDABLE PIECE

South Carolina defenseman Max Nicastro was held without a point in Friday's loss to Norfolk, which ended the blueliner's five-game point streak that began on Dec. 10. In the five-game span, Nicastro had seven points (one goal, six assists) and is now ninth on the team in scoring on the year with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 15 games with the Rays. The Thousand Oaks, Calif. native is second among the team's defensemen in scoring behind Steve Weinstein (14 points).

DEFENSIVE SUCCESS

Through 26 games, the Stingrays have allowed just 2.73 goals per contest, which is the best average in the ECHL. South Carolina also finished the 2015-16 season as the number one team in the league defensively, allowing 2.25 goals per game. The Stingrays are also currently second in the league in shots allowed per game this season (27.46).

Next Saturday's New Year's Eve showdown will see the first 2,000 fans through the door receive a FREE Trevor Gillies Bobblehead!

