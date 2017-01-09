Stingrays Weekly Report - January 9

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Coming off an unblemished week of four wins, the South Carolina Stingrays are the hottest team in the ECHL, winning seven consecutive games. The Rays knocked off Tulsa on Tuesday in North Charleston before sweeping Greenville in a home-and-home series and finished the week with a 2-1 victory in Atlanta. South Carolina is now in second place in the ECHL's South Division with an overall record of 20-11-1-1 and 42 points. Goaltender Parker Milner was in net for three of the four wins last week and allowed just three total goals combined in the victories. Milner is second in the league with 16 wins on the season and is fifth with a goals against average of 2.34.

South Carolina is in Florida for a marquee series with the first-place Everblades this week. The two teams begin the series with a Wednesday night face-off and continue with matchups on Friday and Saturday evenings. The Stingrays begin the week trailing the Everblades by seven points in the division.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 20-11-1-1 LAST WEEK: 4-0-0-0

TUESDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, TULSA OILERS 1 (North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The South Carolina Stingrays came back from an early deficit to defeat the Tulsa Oilers for their fourth consecutive victory by a score of 4-1 on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Four players had multi-point nights including Rob Flick who had a big impact with a shorthanded goal and a power play assist, Marcus Perrier (one goal, one assist), Derek DeBlois (one goal, one assist) and Kelly Zajac (two assists). Goaltender Parker Milner has been in net for all four consecutive Rays wins and continued his hot streak Tuesday by making 19 saves on 20 shots.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 0 (North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Parker Milner recorded his first shutout of the season and Rob Flick scored twice as the South Carolina Stingrays took sole possession of third place in the ECHL's South Division with a 3-0 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. The victory was the fifth straight win for South Carolina and was also the fourth consecutive win for the Stingrays over Greenville. With the two goals, Flick extended his point streak to seven games and had three consecutive games with a goal.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 2 SO (Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

The South Carolina Stingrays never trailed but had to use a shootout to knock off the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-2 on Saturday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Forwards Derek DeBlois and Tim McGauley each scored for the Stingrays in the victory, while goaltender Parker Milner made 24 saves to earn his sixth straight win. The win was also the sixth consecutive for South Carolina, the longest active streak in the ECHL, and their fifth straight victory over Greenville.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 1 (Infinite Energy Center - Duluth, GA)

The South Carolina Stingrays won their seventh consecutive game 2-1 over the Atlanta Gladiators behind goals from Domenic Monardo and Olivier Archambault on Sunday afternoon at the Infinite Energy Center. Goaltender Jordan Ruby made his first start in net for the Rays and earned the victory, making 18 saves the contest. South Carolina controlled most of the game, outshooting the Gladiators 32-19, but only found the back of the net twice on Atlanta netminder Matt Ginn.

THIS WEEK Wednesday, January 11 - at Florida Everblades, 7:30 p.m. (Germain Arena) Friday, January 13 - at Florida Everblades, 7:30 p.m. (Germain Arena) Saturday, January 14 - at Florida Everblades, 7:00 p.m. (Germain Arena)

STINGRAYS LEADERS Goals: 16 - Rob Flick Assists: 29 - Kelly Zajac Points: 39 - Kelly Zajac Plus/Minus: Plus-14 - Steve Weinstein Penalty Minutes: 97 - Marcus Perrier Shots On Goal: 113 - Rob Flick Wins: 16 - Parker Milner Goals Against Average: 2.30 - Adam Carlson Save Percentage: 0.920 - Adam Carlson

7-GAME STREAK The Stingrays have won seven consecutive games dating back to a 5-4 overtime win in Atlanta on Dec. 27. SC wrapped up the last week of 2016 with three victories and then kept the momentum going to start 2017, winning their first four contests of the new year. During the stretch, the Rays have allowed 12 goals, an average of just 1.71 per game. The squad has also scored an average of four goals per contest during the streak (28 total goals). South Carolina is 15-4-0-1 in its last 20 games.

ROAD WARRIORS South Carolina has a record of 11-5-0-1 in 17 games away from North Charleston this season, which is the best percentage of any team in the South Division. The 11 road wins are tied for third-best in the ECHL. Most recently the Stingrays have won four straight away from home during its seven-game winning streak.

MAGIC MILNER Goaltender Parker Milner has been an important part of the team's seven-game winning streak and was in between the pipes for three of the four wins last week. The Pittsburgh, Pa. native is now 2nd in the ECHL with a total of 16 wins on the season. Milner has a goals against average of 2.34 on the season (5th in ECHL) with a save percentage at .909. The netminder recorded his first shutout of the season Friday night vs. Greenville at the North Charleston Coliseum and allowed just three total goals in 65 minutes of play last week.

MCGAULEY FINDING THE NET South Carolina forward Tim McGauley scored his first career goal in the third period of Saturday's game at Greenville, deflecting home a shot from the right point by defenseman Alex Brooks. McGauley had previously been on the scoresheet with three assists, but Saturday's strike was his first in nine games with the Stingrays. The forward who signed with the Washington Capitals over the summer also added an assist in Sunday's win at Atlanta for his fifth point of the season (one goal, four assists).

