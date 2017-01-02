Stingrays Weekly Report - January 2

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - South Carolina Stingrays have had immediate success since returning from a short holiday break, winning all three games last week with defeats of Atlanta, Greenville and Florida in a span of five days. SC closed out the month of December with an overall record of 8-4-0-1 and sits in fourth place in the ECHL's South Division with a total of 34 points. Forward Rob Flick has continued his offensive consistency and is now on a five-game point streak with a total of 10 points (four goals, six assists) during the span. Kelly Zajac has led the scoring in each of the last two wins, scoring five points Wednesday and three points Saturday night. The team's leading scorer is now eighth in the ECHL with 35 points on the season after his eight-point week (three goals, five assists).

South Carolina hosts the Tulsa Oilers Tuesday night for the teams' only matchup of the season before battling Greenville in a home-and-home series Friday and Saturday and will finish the week in Georgia to battle the Gladiators on Sunday afternoon.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 16-11-1-1

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

TUESDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 4

(Infinite Energy Center - Duluth, GA)

Rob Flick's highlight-reel deke move got him around all three Atlanta Gladiators on the ice during overtime in time to slip a backhand shot through the crease and into the net to give South Carolina a 5-4 win on Tuesday night at the Infinite Energy Center. Flick's goal was his fourth point of the night to go along with three assists earned earlier in the game. Forwards Dylan Margonari and Steven McParland each scored twice during the contest for the Stingrays in the victory, while goaltender Parker Milner made 32 saves to earn the win.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 6, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 3

(Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

Kelly Zajac (two goals, three assists) and Derek DeBlois (two goals, two assists) combined for nine total points as the South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits by a final score of 6-3 on Wednesday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The line of Zajac, DeBlois and Joe Devin starred for the Stingrays, factoring in on five of the six tallies for South Carolina, while goaltender Parker Milner made 23 saves to earn a victory for the second straight night.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5, FLORIDA EVERBLADES 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

In their final contest of 2016, the South Carolina Stingrays got goals from five different skaters and comfortably defeated the Florida Everblades, the top team in the ECHL's South Division, 5-1 on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Once again it was forward Kelly Zajac who led the way for South Carolina with a goal and two assists, while Derek DeBlois and Joe Devin each had a goal and an assist in the victory. Defenseman Wade Epp also scored his first goal of the season in the first period and goaltender Parker Milner made 26 saves in his 13th win of the year.

THIS WEEK

Tuesday, January 3 - vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Friday, January 6 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, January 7 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 5:00 p.m. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

Sunday, January 8 - at Atlanta Gladiators, 2:05 p.m. (Infinite Energy Center)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 13 - Rob Flick

Assists: 25 - Kelly Zajac

Points: 35 - Kelly Zajac

Plus/Minus: Plus-13 - Steve Weinstein

Penalty Minutes: 93 - Marcus Perrier

Shots On Goal: 101 - Rob Flick

Wins: 13 - Parker Milner

Goals Against Average: 2.30 - Adam Carlson

Save Percentage: 0.920 - Adam Carlson

STRONG FINISH

South Carolina went 3-0-0-0 in the last week of 2016, earning three wins to close the month of December with a record of 8-4-0-1. The Stingrays had a goal differential of +15 in the month, to go along with a 0.653 winning percentage. SC is also 6-3-0-1 in its last 10 contests.

SHOOTING SUCCESS

In games when the Stingrays out-shoot their opponent this season, the team has a record of 11-5-0-0. South Carolina has allowed an average of 27.69 shots on goal per game during the 2016-17 year, which is the second-lowest number in the ECHL. Forward Derek DeBlois is 4th in the league in shooting percentage, scoring eight goals on just 31 shots (25.8%), while forward Dylan Margonari is 4th among all rookies with a percentage at 23.5%.

MILNER MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Goaltender Parker Milner was in net for all three Stingrays wins last week. The Pittsburgh, Pa. native is now 5th in the ECHL with a total of 15 wins on the season. Milner has a goals against average of 2.56 on the season with a save percentage at .903. The netminder also recorded his first career assist Tuesday night on Rob Flick's game-winning overtime goal.

ZAJAC TAKING OVER

Forward Kelly Zajac had a total of eight points (three goals, five assists) in the Stingrays' three wins last week to increase his season total to 35 points. The Winnipeg, Man. native is now eighth in the ECHL in scoring, while leading the Rays in assists in points. Averaging 1.21 points per game, the forward already has hit his ECHL career highs in goals and assists and is approaching his high mark as a pro when he had 44 points on 12 goals and 32 assists in 67 games with the Albany Devils during the 2013-14 season.

