Stingrays Weekly Report - February 6

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays continue their road trip up north this week after playing their first ever games against the Manchester Monarchs last week. After going 1-2 in Manchester, the Rays sit in third place in the ECHL's South Division with a total of 51 points. Steven McParland had two goals for South Carolina in Wednesday's 5-2 loss before the Rays executed a comeback win in overtime on Friday with a game-winner from Domenic Monardo. A 5-3 loss on Saturday in which McParland had a goal and an assist ended the series with the Monarchs.

A Tuesday night contest in Adirondack begins the week's schedule before the team continues on to Reading and Norfolk for back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday. South Carolina returns home to face the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 24-18-2-1

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

WEDNESDAY: MANCHESTER MONARCHS 5, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2

(SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH)

Two goals by Steven McParland were all the South Carolina Stingrays could get by Manchester Monarchs goaltender Jonah Imoo Wednesday night as the netminder made a total of 44 saves in a 5-2 win for the Monarchs at the SNHU Arena. With goals number 11 and 12 on the season, McParland is now second among all Stingrays skaters for the season. The forward also racked up 10 shots on net in the game, as part of a 46-shot outburst for South Carolina in the contest. Defenseman Wade Epp also had a multi-point night, assisting on both of McParland's goals.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, MANCHESTER MONARCHS 2 OT

(SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH)

Trailing in the third period, the South Carolina Stingrays came back to defeat the Manchester Monarchs by a final score of 3-2 with an overtime-winning goal by forward Domenic Monardo at 2:34 of the extra period Friday night at the SNHU Arena.The team's second line of Monardo, Andrew Cherniwchan and Rob Flick factored in all of the scoring for the Stingrays in the victory, with each forward accounting for a goal and two assists in the win. Goaltender Adam Carlson also played a big role, making 33 saves including some stops at key times late in the game.

SATURDAY: MANCHESTER MONARCHS 5, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3

(SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH)

The Manchester Monarchs got the best of the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday night at the SNHU Arena, defeating SC 5-3 behind two goals from forward Dryden Hunt and 36 saves by goaltender Sam Brittain. Rookie forward Steven McParland scored a goal and an assist for South Carolina, while Marcus Perrier and Scott Tanski also registered goals for the Stingrays in defeat.

THIS WEEK

Tuesday, February 7 - at Adirondack Thunder, 6 p.m. (Glens Falls Civic Center)

Thursday, February 9 - at Reading Royals, 7 p.m. (Santander Arena)

Friday, February 10 - at Norfolk Admirals, 7:30 p.m. (Norfolk Scope)

Sunday, February 12 - vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 20 - Rob Flick

Assists: 33 - Kelly Zajac

Points: 43 - Kelly Zajac

Plus/Minus: Plus-15 - Steve Weinstein*

Penalty Minutes: 116 - Marcus Perrier

Shots On Goal: 142 - Steven McParland

Wins: 17 - Parker Milner*

Goals Against Average: 2.53 - Parker Milner

Save Percentage: 0.905 - Parker Milner

* - Player is with the Stingrays' AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears

MONARDO MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Stingrays forward Domenic Monardo secured four points last week during the series in Manchester, including a season-high three-point game during Friday's win. The Oakville, Ont. native had primary assists on goals by linemates Andrew Cherniwchan and Rob Flick before finding the back of the net in overtime with the game-winning strike. Monardo also added an assist on Marcus Perrier's tally in Saturday's contest. The forward now has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 29 games with South Carolina this year.

BIG NIGHT FOR CHERNIWCHAN

Forward Andrew Cherniwchan had his best game of the year scoring wise in Friday night's overtime win, putting up a goal and two assists in a three-point performance. The Hinton, Alta. native had just two points during his first eight games of the season. Cherniwchan factored in on all of South Carolina's tallies in the game with linemates Rob Flick and Domenic Monardo.

DOUBLE DEUCE NEARING MILESTONE SCORING MARKS

Patrick Gaul, the longest tenured Stingrays player has 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) this season through 42 games. The fan favorite is just five goals shy of his career-high of 12 and also needs just two more assists to match his high mark of 19. Both of those highs came during the 2013-14 season when Gaul finished with 31 points.

OVERTIME HEROES

With eight wins during 3-on-3 play this season, South Carolina has the most overtime victories of any ECHL team. The Rays have done it with eight different skaters scoring the winning goal and have at least one OT win in each month of the year. Domenic Monardo had the most recent strike on Friday, while other scores have come from Tim McGauley (Jan. 28), John Parker (Jan. 22), Rob Flick (Dec. 27), Marcus Perrier (Nov. 27), Joe Devin (Nov. 6), Kelly Zajac (Nov. 3) and Olivier Archambault (Oct. 28).

