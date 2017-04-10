News Release

STINGRAYS WEEKLY REPORT - APRIL 10

The South Carolina Stingrays are riding a four-game winning streak as they begin the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a first round matchup against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this week. The best-of-7 series begins on Thursday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Stingrays had a perfect 3-0-0 week to close the regular season, defeating Atlanta twice before a 4-3 overtime victory over Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Games 1 and 2 of the series are on the road in Greenville before South Carolina returns home for Games 3 and 4 on April 17-18. This is the first ever postseason series between South Carolina and Greenville. The clubs have met 102 times in their history, with the Rays holding a 54-30-8-10 all-time record. This year, South Carolina went 9-2-3 vs. the Swamp Rabbits during the regular season.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 40-28-3-1 LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

WEDNESDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 1 (Infinite Energy Center - Duluth, GA)

The South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 3-1 on Wednesday night at the Infinite Energy Center and knocked their magic number to clinch a spot in the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs down to just one point. Three different scorers paced South Carolina, all assisted by forward Andrew Cherniwchan, while goaltender Parker Milner made 21 saves to earn the victory. The Stingrays have now defeated Atlanta in five straight games, and are 8-2-0 against the Gladiators this season.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 2 (North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The South Carolina Stingrays pulled off a three-goal comeback in the third period to defeat the Atlanta Gladiators 3-2 and clinch a spot in the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Rookie forward Kevin Dufour scored the game-winner with just over five minutes remaining in the game, while Max Nicastro and Scott Tanski also added tallies in the third frame to help the Stingrays come from behind to defeat Atlanta for the ninth time this season.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, CINCINNATI CYCLONES 3 (North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The South Carolina Stingrays welcomed Rob Flick back with open arms Saturday night as he factored in all four of his team's goals in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones at the North Charleston Coliseum. Flick finished with two goals and two assists, while his linemates Andrew Cherniwchan (two assists) and Domenic Monardo (one goal, one assist) also had multi-point efforts in South Carolina's 40th win of the season.

THIS WEEK Thursday, April 13 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7 p.m. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) Friday, April 14 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7 p.m. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

STINGRAYS REGULAR SEASON LEADERS Goals: 31 - Rob Flick Assists: 39 - Kelly Zajac Points: 63 - Rob Flick Plus/Minus: Plus-19 - Danny Federico, Rob Flick Penalty Minutes: 235 - Marcus Perrier Shots On Goal: 207 - Rob Flick Wins: 26 - Parker Milner Goals Against Average: 2.72 - Parker Milner Save Percentage: 0.900 - Parker Milner

DEVIN STREAKING INTO THE POSTSEASON Captain Joe Devin finished the regular season on a five-game point scoring streak and has been on the scoresheet in nine of his last 11 games since returning to the team after a stint in the AHL with the Cleveland Monsters. He has five goals and five assists since coming back to South Carolina and finished the regular season with 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 48 games.

CHERNIWCHAN FACILITATING THE OFFENSE Forward Andrew Cherniwchan had a big week for South Carolina in the team's three wins, picking up six total assists. First, the Hinton, Alta. native helped out on all three Stingrays goals in Wednesday's 3-1 win before dishing out the primary assist on Kevin Dufour's game-winning breakaway goal Friday. Cherniwchan then capped off the week with two more assists in Saturday's regular season finale. He finished the season with 29 points on 11 goals and 18 assists with a +10 rating and has nine helpers in his last six games.

FLICK'S GRAND RETURN Rob Flick returned to the Stingrays on Saturday after appearing in five games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose and picked up where he left off, scoring four points including the game-winning goal in overtime. He struck for the first goal of the game in the first period before assisting on tallies by Domenic Monardo and Joe Devin and capped things off with his 31st marker of the year in the 3-on-3 session. Flick led the Stingrays in scoring with 63 points on the season (31 goals, 32 assists).

LEADERS AGAINST GREENVILLE Through 14 contests against Greenville this season, forward Kelly Zajac leads the Stingrays offensively with 16 points on four goals and 12 assists. John Parker has put up a total of 11 points against the Swamp Rabbits, while Joe Devin has racked up 10 points and has played in all 14 games. Goaltender Parker Milner has made 10 appearances against Greenville and has a record of 7-1-2, while Adam Carlson started four games and has a record of 2-1-1. Carlson has the better numbers of the two against the Swamp Rabbits with a goals against average of 1.97 and a save percentage at 0.925.

Playoff ticket packages are on sale now! Reserve your seat for all home playoff action by completing our online playoff order form.

Single game ticket information will be made available this week. Check stingrayshockey.com and follow the Rays on social media for the latest up to date information.

Groups of 10 or more are on sale now featuring discounted pricing. For more information or to place an order call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248 or stop by 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.

