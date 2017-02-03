Stingrays Trade for Summerhays, Milner Recalled

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have announced multiple roster moves Friday that included a trade with the Norfolk Admirals for goaltender Steven Summerhays in exchange for future considerations. In addition, goaltender Parker Milner has been recalled by the Hershey Bears, the Stingrays' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Summerhays had a record of 2-3-0 during six appearances with Norfolk this season. Last year the netminder started the season with the Alaska Aces, where he posted a 4-7-1 record in 14 contests. He then moved on to the Missouri Mavericks, where he went 4-3-1 with a 2.05 goals-against average and .921 save percentage. While with the Mavericks, Summerhays and Milner were teammates.

Before turning pro, Summerhays appeared in 106 NCAA games during four seasons with Notre Dame from 2010-14 and helped the Fighting Irish to the CCHA conference championship during the 2012-13 season with a record of 21-12-2 and a career-best 2.01 goal-against average. After finishing his senior year at Notre Dame, he played two games for the Fort Wayne Komets, going 2-0-0 with a 1.92 GAA and a .922 save percentage.

Before college, Summerhays spent two seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers from 2008-10. He was named the USHL's Goaltender of the Year after the 2009-10 season and helped lead the Gamblers to a Clark Cup Championship.

Milner joins the Bears for the second time this season after playing one game during his previous call-up in January. In his lone AHL appearance with Hershey, the netminder earned a 4-2 win over Springfield, stopping 30 shots to earn his fifth career AHL victory and his first as a member of the Bears.

Milner has played well with the Stingrays this year and is among the ECHL league leaders in many goaltending categories. His 2.53 goals against average is third-best in the league, while his 17 wins are tied for fourth.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pa., Milner played at Boston College from 2009-13 and helped lead the Eagles to three Hockey East titles and two NCAA Championships. He was named the MVP of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

The Stingrays continue their six-game road trip up north with another battle against Manchester on Friday night at 7 p.m. South Carolina returns home to face Orlando on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 p.m.

