Stingrays Statement on Dylan Margonari
January 29, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have issued the following statement about forward Dylan Margonari, who suffered an injury during Saturday night's game against Florida.
"Dylan Margonari underwent surgery earlier today for an injury suffered in last night's game. Doctors say the surgery went well. Dylan and his family appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
