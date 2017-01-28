Stingrays Slip Past Everblades in Overtime 5-4

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Tim McGauley scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead the South Carolina Stingrays (23-15-2-1, 49 pts) to a 5-4 win over the Florida Everblades (28-9-2-2, 60 pts) Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Despite the overtime loss, the Everblades still claimed three out of a possible four points from their road trip.

Picking up where he left off at the end of Friday night's contest, Matt Berry gave the Everblades a 1-0 lead midway through the opening period. Picking up a pass from Mike Ferrantino, Berry made a nice move in towards the net. Firing a quick shot, the puck looked to hit off the skate of South Carolina's Wade Epp. The change in trajectory proved to be just enough as the puck skipped right by Stingrays goaltender Adam Carlson.

Answering back just a few minutes later, South Carolina took advantage of an offensive zone faceoff to bring the team's level. Winning a clean faceoff, Patrick Gaul sent the puck straight back to Joe Devin. Immediately turning the puck towards goal, Devin hammered home his shot past Everblades goaltender Anthony Peters.

Thanks to some great goaltending from both Anthony Peters and Adam Carlson, the game's next goal would not come until late into the second period. Battling for possession down deep in the South Carolina zone, Brendan O'Donnell picked up a spinning puck and quickly turned it towards goal. Knuckling in the air, the puck weaved its way right into the back of the net, giving the Everblades a 2-1 lead.

Following an extended injury stoppage about 30-seconds into the third period, the Stingrays came out firing. Earning a power play opportunity, South Carolina took advantage. Cycling the puck around, Olivier Archambault sent the puck over to Max Nicastro. Moving down between the circle, Nicastro tied the game, firing a quick wrister past Anthony Peters.

Continuing to build some momentum, South Carolina took their first lead of the game less than a minute later. Moving into the Everblades zone, Steven McParland made a nice move before leaving a drop pass near the blue line. Picking up the loose puck, Max Nicastro scored his second goal in less than a minute, ripping a hard slapper into the back of the net.

However, the Stingray lead did not last long. Netting a shorthanded tally, the Everblades needed just over a minute to once again tie the game. Forcing a South Carolina turnover, Michael Kirkpatrick picked up the loose puck and raced down deep into the Stingrays zone. Receiving a perfect pass from Kirkpatrick, Brant Harris made a nifty move in front of goal before roofing his shot past the glove of Adam Carlson.

Picking up a power play opportunity, it would be the Everblades turn to make a mistake with the man advantage. Turning over the puck behind their own net, Rob Flick managed to get the puck near the blue line. Sending a pass over to a waiting Joey Leach, Leach quickly ripped a shot towards goal. Screened, Anthony Peters had no chance at stopping the shot as South Carolina took a 4-3 lead.

Again though, the Everblades were down but not out. Picking up their seventh power play of the game, Florida finally converted as Brendan O'Donnell scored his second goal of the game. Set up at the top of the right wing circle, O'Donnell waited for a pass from Zack Kamrass before one-timing his shot past Adam Carlson.

Despite both teams having some more goal scoring opportunities late in the third period, neither side could find the potential game-winning goal. With the third period ending in a 4-4 tie, the game progressed into a five-minute, three-on-three overtime period.

Catching the Everblades on a quick break, the Stingrays capitalized to score the game-winning goal. Breaking in 2-on-1, Tim McGauley sent the puck across and towards the front of the net. Taking a bounce of the stick of Brant Harris, the puck directed past a sliding Anthony Peters.

Adam Carlson made some big saves throughout the game and earns the win after stopping 29 of the 33 shots he faced. Anthony Peters was solid in goal for the Everblades despite taking the loss after allowing five goals on 27 shots.

