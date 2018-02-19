Stingrays Sign Defenseman Mike Chen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the signing of defenseman Mike Chen to a standard professional contract Monday.

Chen has played in 40 games for the Knoxville Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) this year during his rookie professional season, scoring 25 points on six goals and 19 assists. The Rockville, Md. native also has 39 penalty minutes and a +6 rating while helping his team to a 22-14-4 record while suiting up for every game.

The 25-year old who stands at 5-foot-8 and weighs 175 pounds played collegiately at Salem State College for three seasons from 2014-17, scoring 29 points on 11 goals and 18 assists while suiting up for 70 games. He also spent one year at Concordia University during the 2013-14 season, playing in 17 games while tallying three assists.

Chen will wear No. 16 with the Stingrays and is expected to join the team Tuesday night when they host the Norfolk Admirals at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

