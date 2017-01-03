Stingrays Promotional Update - January 3

January 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





Tuesday, January 3 - Stingrays Happy Hour: $2 Beer & Hot Dogs

The Rays offer $2 beers until 8 p.m. and $2 hot dogs all night long when the team takes on the Tulsa Oilers.

Friday, January 6 - What You Didn't Get For Christmas Giveaway

Courtesy of 102.5 WXLY, 94.3 WSCC and Charleston Wraps, we'll be raffling off some of the holidays' best gifts throughout the game. Don't miss your second chance opportunity to get what you were really hoping for this holiday season as the Stingrays raffle off popular holiday gifts such as tablets, Legos, Apple Watches, Drones and more!

Sunday, January 22 - Spider-Man Live!

Spidey takes a break from crime-fighting to hang out with fans and take some pictures! South Carolina takes on in-state rival Greenville at a Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks family-friendly start time of 3:05 pm.

Saturday, January 28 - Youth Jersey Giveaway

Courtesy of 104.5 WRFQ, 103.5 WEZL and McDonalds, the first 1,500 children 14-and-under will receive a Stingrays replica Youth Jersey. The Stingrays will also be wearing specialty jerseys during the game that will be auctioned to fans immediately after the contest to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston. Parking for the game is free at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Single-game tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

Ticket packages and Groups of 10 or more are on sale now featuring discounted pricing and great benefits. For more information or to place an order call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248 or stop by 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.

