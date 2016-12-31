Stingrays Power Past Everblades with 5-1 Win
December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Parker Milner stopped 26 of 27 shots to lead the South Carolina Stingrays to a 5-1 victory over the Florida Everblades at the North Charleston Coliseum Saturday evening. Despite the loss, the Everblades close out the four-game road trip collecting six of a possible eight points and maintain a four-point lead for the top spot in the division.
South Carolina took advantage on an early power play when Kelly Zajac jabbed at a loose puck at the top of the crease and slipped it past Florida netminder Anthony Peters just 90 seconds into the game.
Late in the period, South Carolina extended its lead to 2-0 when Joe Devin led a 2-on-1 rush into the offensive zone. Devin slid a pass across the low slot that was hammered into the back of the net by defenseman Wade Epp to give the Stingrays a two-goal edge after the first period of play.
The Stingrays opened the second period with another power play and it made it count. Just 16 seconds into the middle frame, Derek DeBlois skated down the right side of the crease and sneaked a shot high into the net over the shoulder of Peters to extend the Stingrays lead to 3-0. Peters would leave the game for the moment allowing three goals on nine shots. Alex Nedeljcovic entered the game in relief.
Three minutes later, Rob Flick kept the South Carolina assault going when he hurled a wrist shot from the left wing circle past Nedeljcovic to put the score at 4-0. Moments later, Nedeljcovic left the game with an apparent injury and Peters returned for the remainder of the contest.
A rejuvenated Peters kept the 'Blades in it the game, turning aside several quality scoring chances. In the third period, Florida got on the board when Brant Harris called his own number on a 2-on-1 rush and sniped a shot over the shoulder of Rays goaltender Parker Milner to put Florida on the board at 4-1.
The Everblades seemed inspired by the goal and created several quality scoring chances of their own throughout the remainder of the period. However, Milner refused to the let Florida stage a comeback bid and eventually secured the win. South Carolina later added a late goal by Joe Devin to cap off the scoring at 5-1.
Milner earns the win stopping 26 of 27 shots, while Peters takes the loss, allowing four goals on 25 shots, while Alex Nedeljcovic allowed one goal in two shots faced in seven minutes of relief action. With a goal in the game, Brant Harris extended his point streak to nine games.
