Stingrays Individual Playoff Tickets on Sale Thursday

News Release

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals, have announced that single game tickets for the opening round of the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits will go on sale via Ticketmaster Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more are on sale now and start at just $11. Call the Stingrays office during regular business hours at 843-744-2248 for more information.

The home games for South Carolina include April 17-18 and if necessary, April 24. All home games are to be played at the North Charleston Coliseum. A full schedule for the first round of the postseason is below.

Pay As We Play' playoff ticket packages are also on sale through the Stingrays office and will ensure you the same great seats for all home playoff action!

To stay up to date on all of the latest playoff information, visit stingrayshockey.com and follow the Rays on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Game 1 - South Carolina at Greenville - Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

Game 2 - South Carolina at Greenville - Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Greenville at South Carolina - Monday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. (Round 1, Game A)

Game 4 - Greenville at South Carolina - Tuesday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m. (Round 1, Game B)

Game 5* - South Carolina at Greenville - Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

Game 6* - Greenville at South Carolina - Monday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. (Round 1, Game C)

Game 7* - South Carolina at Greenville - Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

*if necessary

