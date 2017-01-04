Stingrays Hockey this Friday

The holiday season is coming to an end and you didn't get that gift that you were hoping for. Don't worry, the Stingrays have you covered! The Rays are hosting a What You Didn't Get for Christmas Giveaway this Friday, January 6 at 7:05 PM. We'll be giving away over 30 prizes! Watch the Stingrays take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and register for the chance to win this season's coolest gadgets and toys!

Whether you need a Fitbit to get rockin' on that New Year's resolution workout plan or your kid is a master contractor when it comes to Legos, the Rays will hook you up. Is your house ready for a technological upgrade? You've seen the commercials for the Echo Dot, the voice-controlled device that plays music, reads the news, sets alarms, and turns on the lights, fans, and even sprinklers!

Here's our full list of the prizes you could bring home!

4 Echo Dots, 4 Kindle Fires, 4 Drones with HD Camera, 4 Bluetooth Headphones, 3 Fitbits, 2 Apple Watches, 2 Star Wars BB8 Robots, 5 Lego Sets and 2 Darth Vader Battle Buddies

5 Lego Sets Available!

Darth Vader Battle Buddy

The Rays are also on a 4-game winning streak, so come to the North Charleston Coliseum to be a part of the excitement with the chance to go home with a free gift!

For tickets, you can visit the North Charleston Coliseum box office or purchase online through Ticketmaster. Groups of 10 or more can always save a little money by calling the Stingrays Front Office at 843-744-2248.

