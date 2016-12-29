Stingrays Complete Trade with Orlando

December 29, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the Washington Capitals, announced Thursday that forward Alex Gacek has been traded to the Orlando Solar Bears as future considerations from an earlier deal originally announced on Nov. 8.

The 23-year-old appeared in 19 games for South Carolina this season, scoring 12 points (eight goals, four assists).

The Hampton, N.H. native is in his rookie year after playing four seasons of college hockey at Miami University.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Dec. 31 for a New Year's Eve battle with the Florida Everblades at 6:05 p.m.

Single-game tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

Ticket packages and Groups of 10 or more are on sale now featuring discounted pricing and great benefits. Next Saturday's New Year's Eve showdown will see the first 2,000 fans through the door receive a FREE Trevor Gillies Bobblehead! For more information or to place an order call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248 or stop by 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.