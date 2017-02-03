Stingrays Come Back to Beat Monarchs, 3-2, in Overtime

February 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs couldn't hold a third period lead, and fell to the South Carolina Stingrays in overtime, 3-2, Friday night at SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs (27-12-3-4) fell to the Stingrays (24-17-2-1) for the first time in franchise history, as the same two teams will play the rubber match of their three-game series Saturday night.

"I think we had a bunch of very good chances in the game, but just couldn't capitalize on them," Monarchs Head Coach, Rich Seeley, said. "We made a miscue in the neutral-zone in overtime and they made us pay, but it was another very good hockey game against a very good team.

South Carolina took the early lead when Andrew Cherniwchan scored his 2nd goal of the season at 2:02 of the opening period. Cherniwchan drove down the left wing, backed his way into the slot and flipped a backhander over the blocker of Monarchs goaltender, Sam Brittain, to give the Stingrays a 1-0 advantage.

The Monarchs tied the game when Rihards Bukarts netted his 11th goal of the year at 2:11 of the second period. Bukarts took a shot from the top of the left circle after a cycle by the Monarchs forwards, and banked a partially screened shot off the chest of Stingrays goaltender, Adam Carlson, to even the score at, 1-1.

Manchester took the lead when Joey Diamond potted his 17th goal of the season at 4:17 of the second period. Diamond entered the offensive zone on a 3-on-2 with Quentin Shore and Cory Ward, but Diamond kept the puck and fired a wrister past the short-side of Carlson from just below the left dot, making the score, 2-1, Monarchs.

The Stingrays squared the game when Rob Flick scored his 20th goal of the season at 9:35 of the third period. Flick and Domenic Monardo went in on a 2-on-1 on Brittain, and a give-and-go created a wide-open net for Flick to tie the game, 2-2.

South Carolina ended the game when Monardo scored his 4th goal of the season at 2:34 of the overtime period. After a clearing attempt by Diamond was stopped by the Stingrays, Monardo found the puck on his stick at the left dot, held the puck while drifting to the slot and sent a wrister past the blocker of Brittain, to end the game, 3-2.

The Monarchs are back in action Saturday, Feb. 4 (6 p.m.), when finish their three-game series with the South Carolina Stingrays at SNHU Arena.

Notes

Rihards Bukarts recorded his 20th professional point

Connor Hardowa notched 50th professional point

Manchester extended their home point-streak to 13 games

Alexx Privitera took all six penalty minutes for the Monarchs

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.