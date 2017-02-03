Stingrays Come Back to Beat Monarchs, 3-2, in Overtime
February 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs couldn't hold a third period lead, and fell to the South Carolina Stingrays in overtime, 3-2, Friday night at SNHU Arena.
The Monarchs (27-12-3-4) fell to the Stingrays (24-17-2-1) for the first time in franchise history, as the same two teams will play the rubber match of their three-game series Saturday night.
"I think we had a bunch of very good chances in the game, but just couldn't capitalize on them," Monarchs Head Coach, Rich Seeley, said. "We made a miscue in the neutral-zone in overtime and they made us pay, but it was another very good hockey game against a very good team.
South Carolina took the early lead when Andrew Cherniwchan scored his 2nd goal of the season at 2:02 of the opening period. Cherniwchan drove down the left wing, backed his way into the slot and flipped a backhander over the blocker of Monarchs goaltender, Sam Brittain, to give the Stingrays a 1-0 advantage.
The Monarchs tied the game when Rihards Bukarts netted his 11th goal of the year at 2:11 of the second period. Bukarts took a shot from the top of the left circle after a cycle by the Monarchs forwards, and banked a partially screened shot off the chest of Stingrays goaltender, Adam Carlson, to even the score at, 1-1.
Manchester took the lead when Joey Diamond potted his 17th goal of the season at 4:17 of the second period. Diamond entered the offensive zone on a 3-on-2 with Quentin Shore and Cory Ward, but Diamond kept the puck and fired a wrister past the short-side of Carlson from just below the left dot, making the score, 2-1, Monarchs.
The Stingrays squared the game when Rob Flick scored his 20th goal of the season at 9:35 of the third period. Flick and Domenic Monardo went in on a 2-on-1 on Brittain, and a give-and-go created a wide-open net for Flick to tie the game, 2-2.
South Carolina ended the game when Monardo scored his 4th goal of the season at 2:34 of the overtime period. After a clearing attempt by Diamond was stopped by the Stingrays, Monardo found the puck on his stick at the left dot, held the puck while drifting to the slot and sent a wrister past the blocker of Brittain, to end the game, 3-2.
The Monarchs are back in action Saturday, Feb. 4 (6 p.m.), when finish their three-game series with the South Carolina Stingrays at SNHU Arena.
Notes
Rihards Bukarts recorded his 20th professional point
Connor Hardowa notched 50th professional point
Manchester extended their home point-streak to 13 games
Alexx Privitera took all six penalty minutes for the Monarchs
