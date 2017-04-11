Stingrays Announce Playoff Roster

News Release

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals, have announced the club's 2017 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster. The roster consists of 23 players, including 11 forwards, six defensemen, two goaltenders, three players on reserve and one player on the Playoff Eligible List. The full roster can be seen below.

In order to meet the playoff roster qualifications, the Stingrays completed multiple roster transactions at the conclusion of the ECHL regular season.

South Carolina has signed defenseman Mitch Nylen to a standard professional contract. Nylen signed an ATO with the Rays on Mar. 30 and played in two games vs. Orlando on Mar. 31 and Apr. 2. The blueliner recently completed his senior season at Sacred Heart University in the Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA).

Forward Tim McGauley was recalled to the Hershey Bears by the Washington Capitals. Forward Patrick Megannety was released and will play the remainder of the season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). Defenseman Mathieu Henderson was also released from his standard professional contract.

ECHL Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 23 Players - a 20-man active roster and a three-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 19 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) Players; and

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Conference Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 23 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 23 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Conference Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 23-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

The Stingrays open the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series this week versus the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The first game of the playoffs on home ice will be Game 3 on Monday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for Games 3, 4 and 6 will go on sale Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and online thru ticketmaster.com.

âPay As We Play' playoff ticket packages are also on sale through the Stingrays office and will ensure you the same great seats for all home playoff action!

Tickets for groups of 10 or more are on sale now featuring discounted pricing! For more information or to place an order call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248 or stop by 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.

Forwards (11)

#6 John Parker

#8 Joe Devin

#10 Olivier Archambault

#11 Scott Tanski

#13 Kevin Dufour

#17 Rob Flick

#19 Kelly Zajac

#20 Derek Arnold

#22 Patrick Gaul

#28 Andrew Cherniwchan

#40 Domenic Monardo

Defensemen (6)

#5 Mitch Nylen

#7 Joey Leach

#15 Marcus Perrier

#26 Cody Corbett

#27 Wade Epp

#42 Steve Weinstein

Goaltenders (2)

#35 Parker Milner

#47 Adam Carlson

Reserve (3)

#2 Danny Federico

#44 Max Nicastro

#51 Trevor Gillies

Playoff Eligible List (1)

#16 Steven McParland

