Stingrays Announce First Round Playoff Schedule

April 9, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays
News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals, have announced the dates for their first round series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Game 1 - South Carolina at Greenville - Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m.
Game 2 - South Carolina at Greenville - Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m.
Game 3 - Greenville at South Carolina - Monday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. (Round 1, Game A)
Game 4 - Greenville at South Carolina - Tuesday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m. (Round 1, Game B)
Game 5* - South Carolina at Greenville - Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m.
Game 6* - Greenville at South Carolina - Monday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. (Round 1, Game C)
Game 7* - South Carolina at Greenville - Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m.
*if necessary
The home games for South Carolina include April 17-18 and if necessary, April 24. All home games are to be played at the North Charleston Coliseum.
âPay As We Play' playoff ticket packages are also on sale through the Stingrays office and will ensure you the same seats for all home playoff action! Call 843-744-2248 for more information on the playoff packages.
Single-game ticket information will be made available this week. Check stingrayshockey.com and follow the Rays on social media for the latest up to date information.
