Stingrays Announce 2016-17 Season-Ending Roster

News Release

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the team's 2016-17 Season-Ending Roster. The list includes 17 players who skated with the club during the season. Only players signed to ECHL contracts in 2016-17 were eligible to be placed on the Season-Ending Roster.

Forwards (11): Olivier Archambault, Derek Arnold, Andrew Cherniwchan, Derek DeBlois, Joe Devin, Rob Flick, Patrick Gaul, Trevor Gillies, Johnny McInnis, Steven McParland, Scott Tanski

Defensemen (7): Steven Delisle, Wade Epp, Danny Federico, Max Nicastro, Mitch Nylen, Marcus Perrier, Steve Weinstein

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list by extending a qualifying offer no later than July 1. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2017-18 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 1.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until Aug. 1 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until Aug. 1. After Aug. 1, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by Aug. 31, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

South Carolina opens the season in front of their home fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 20 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.

2017-18 season packages are on sale now through the Stingrays office featuring discounted pricing and great benefits! For more information, call 843-744-2248 or visit StingraysHockey.com.

