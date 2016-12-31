Stingrays Acquire Goaltender Ruby
December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have acquired goaltender Jordan Ruby Saturday in a trade with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for future considerations.
The netminder has appeared in 12 games this year for the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), going 8-2-2 with a goals against average of 2.05 and a save percentage at .932. Previously, the Tavistock, Ont. native was with the ECHL's Brampton Beast for 19 contests during the 2015-16 season, and also had short stints with both the Toledo Walleye and Indy Fuel.
A 4-year member with R.I.T. in the NCAA from 2011-2015, Ruby helped lead the Tigers to an Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA) title his senior year along with an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Ruby will wear No. 1 and be dressed for Saturday night's game with the Florida Everblades at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 p.m.
Single-game tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and ticketmaster.com.
Ticket packages and Groups of 10 or more are on sale now featuring discounted pricing and great benefits. Saturday's New Year's Eve showdown will see the first 2,000 fans through the door receive a FREE Trevor Gillies Bobblehead! For more information or to place an order call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248 or stop by 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2016
- ECHL Transactions - December 31 - ECHL
- Sam Brittain Assigned to Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- Mikulovich Joins Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Acquire Goaltender Ruby - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunderbirds vs. Jackals Game Day Snap Shot, December 31 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Mavericks Game Preview - December 31 vs. Quad City - Missouri Mavericks
- VIP Luxury Suite Seating - Still Some Available for Tonight - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Game Notes: Vs. Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Day Storylines- at Rapid City - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Islanders Reassign Verhaeghe, Graham to Mavericks - Missouri Mavericks
- Jackals Ring in the New Year in Wheeling - Elmira Jackals
- Gameday - Adirondack (15-7-2-3) Vs. Reading (17-11-1-1) - Adirondack Thunder
- Komm Blanks Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule - Manchester Monarchs
- Saucerman Heads to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nedeljkovic Makes 39 Saves & Scores a Goal in 5-3 Win - Florida Everblades
- The Royal Road Ahead: Reading Royals at Adirondack Thunder - Reading Royals
- Eagles Claw Aces 4-1 Friday Night in Anchorage - Alaska Aces
- Mychan's Hat Trick Propels Eagles to 4-1 Win over Aces - Colorado Eagles
- Steelheads Quiet the Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel 14-Game Winless Spell Comes to An End in Comeback Win - Indy Fuel
- Beast Winning Streak Extends to Five Games with Big Win Over Walleye - Brampton Beast
- Royals Close out Home Portion of 2016 with 4-2 Win Over Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Squeak by Oilers in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Behind Jamie Murray, Blank Wichita 9-0 - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Take Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Drops Last Home Game of 2016 to Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Cyclones Fall in Road Finale of 2016 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mallards Battle Past Mavs 3-2 - Quad City Mallards
- Atlanta Closes out 2016 Calendar Year with 5-3 Loss To Florida - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mavericks Drop Third Straight Decision - Missouri Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.