Stingrays Acquire Goaltender Ruby

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have acquired goaltender Jordan Ruby Saturday in a trade with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for future considerations.

The netminder has appeared in 12 games this year for the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), going 8-2-2 with a goals against average of 2.05 and a save percentage at .932. Previously, the Tavistock, Ont. native was with the ECHL's Brampton Beast for 19 contests during the 2015-16 season, and also had short stints with both the Toledo Walleye and Indy Fuel.

A 4-year member with R.I.T. in the NCAA from 2011-2015, Ruby helped lead the Tigers to an Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA) title his senior year along with an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Ruby will wear No. 1 and be dressed for Saturday night's game with the Florida Everblades at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 p.m.

