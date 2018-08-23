Stingrays Acquire ECHL Rights to Forward Grant Besse

August 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have completed a trade to acquire the ECHL rights to forward Grant Besse from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for the rights to forward Taylor Cammarata.

Besse, who spent time with both Norfolk and the AHL's Cleveland Monsters last year, has signed a contract with Hershey for the upcoming season after being named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team at the conclusion of 2017-18.

The Plymouth, Minn. native led all ECHL rookies in goals (30) and points (62), averaging a point per game with the Admirals before signing a PTO with Cleveland in late March. In his first career AHL stint, Besse posted seven points on a goal and six assists in 11 contests.

Prior to turning pro, the forward spent four seasons at the University of Wisconsin and totaled 97 points (39 goals, 58 assists) in 138 games with the Badgers. Originally a fifth-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2013 NHL Draft, Besse was also selected to the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic.

In 49 games with the Stingrays during his rookie season, Cammarata recorded 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists).

The 26th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins in Jacksonville against the Icemen on October 13. The Stingrays will open their home schedule versus Greenville on Saturday, October 20.

Season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or visit 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.