Stingers Fall in Close Battle with Rox

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - While the Stingers kept it close, they were unable to overcome an early deficit to begin the home-and-home series with the Rox.

The Rox scored two runs in the first inning, taking a lead they would never concede to the Stingers. The Rox' 3-1 victory brought the Stingers record to 11-11 on the season.

Gus Varland (Concordia-St. Paul) then came in to pitch and went six innings, a new season high for the Stingers bullpen. He gave up four hits and one run, striking out six. Three of his strikeouts came when he struck out the side in order in the fourth. His brought is ERA to 1.06 in the fifth appearance of his year.

Danny Rodriguez (Bethune-Cookman) hit his second home run of the four-game road trip in the fourth inning. It was the seventh RBI of his season, and it brought the game within two runs.

Marcus Still (New Mexico State) stole a base in the eighth inning, improving his total to 18, which is the most in the Northwoods League. He is 18-for-18 when running.

Today's Center for Diagnostic Imaging player of the game was Gus Varland. CDI is your local medical imaging provider. It's your choice where you go for medical imaging, for MRI, CT, mammograms and pain injections, choose CDI. Visit online at myCDI.com/CentralMN.

Calvin Coker (Auburn) made his season debut for the Stingers. He retired four batters, one of them via strikeout in his scoreless outing.

The Stingers return home to face St. Cloud in game two tomorrow at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for all Stingers home games at WillmarStingers.com or by calling the ticket office at 320-222-2010.

Blake Stockert (NDSU) has a 0.57 ERA and is expected to start in tomorrow's game. He will go against St. Cloud's Robbie Palkert.

The 2017 Stingers season is presented by Marcus Construction. For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

