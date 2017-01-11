Stingers Announce Series of Ballpark Enhancements Scheduled for 2017

January 11, 2017 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce there will be significant ballpark enhancements to Bill Taunton Stadium for the 2017 Stingers season, their eighth in the Northwoods League.

Over the course of the next four weeks, the Stingers will unveil each part of their scheduled improvements and showcase the new experiences available to fans next season at the Bee Hive.

Part 1: The Stingers, and Christianson PLLP, are thrilled to announce the addition of the Christianson Home Plate Club to Bill Taunton Stadium as the first part of a plan to enhance various areas within the ballpark.

The Christianson Home Plate Club will replace the first two rows of the lower level grandstand with 10 premium tables. Each table will include four swivel stadium chairs, an all-inclusive food and beverage package throughout the game with wait staff and a reserved parking spot.

Professional baseball teams across the country are creating areas inside their stadiums that bring not only a unique viewing area, but increase the overall fan experience. The Stingers, along with Christianson, are joining this growing trend with the addition of the Christianson Home Plate Club.

The Christianson Home Plate Club will provide THE best viewing and fan experience in the entire ballpark and will become the ideal destination for entertaining current and prospective clients along with rewarding employees and their families. Fans will be able to reserve an exclusive table for four as a half-season membership (17 games) or a full season membership (34) games. Each membership comes with the best seat in the stadium and wait staff delivering unlimited food and beverages throughout the entire game.

As the planning and implementation process began for this project, the Stingers reached out to local companies to get their input and suggestions for how to best create this new exclusive area at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Hanson Silo, based in Lake Lillian, MN, came up with an idea to make use of the existing stadium chairs by retro-fitting each chair with a custom bracket and swivel adapter. With their design and engineering, four chairs will be placed around each of the tables. Hanson Silo will also be manufacturing the custom tables that will be used for the Christianson Home Plate Club.

"We are excited to partner with Christianson in the creation of this new seating area," said Stingers Co-owner Marc Jerzak. "Along with the help of Hanson Silo, the Christianson Home Plate Club will give each ticket holder a one-of-a-kind experience inside Bill Taunton Stadium."

If you would like more information on the Christianson Home Plate Club, including pricing and availability, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office at 320-222-2010.

The 2017 season of Stingers Baseball is presented by Marcus Construction. "From start to finish we'll make your job easier and build a facility you will be proud of."

For the latest buzzzz....follow the Stingers on social media!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Northwoods League Stories from January 11, 2017

Stingers Announce Series of Ballpark Enhancements Scheduled for 2017 - Willmar Stingers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.