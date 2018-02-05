Stevenson Wins Fantasy Vote; Starrett Selected as Team's Golden Goalie

February 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Princeton, NJ (Feb. 5th ) - The ECHL announced on Monday the winner for each team in the 2017-18 ECHL Fantasy Team, presented by The MeiGray Group, as well as the goaltenders who will be participating for each of the League's 27 teams in the Golden Goalie Program.

Representing the Thunder will be Dyson Stevenson and Shane Starrett.

Fans had the opportunity to vote on ECHL.com for one player on each ECHL member team's ballot to help select the 2017-18 Fantasy Team. The winning player will wear a jersey featuring an ECHL Fantasy Team patch at an upcoming home game.

A goaltender for each team will also participate in the MeiGray Golden Goalie Program. The starting goaltender for each team on the preselected date will wear a special jersey.

Both the Fantasy Team skater and the Golden Goalie will wear a specially-designed jersey at an upcoming game.

Each of the Fantasy Team skater and MeiGray goaltender jerseys will be available for bid through The MeiGray Group at MeiGrayAuctions.com.

The winning skater and the participating goaltender for each team is listed below. Players are subject to change.

The Thunder returns home on Friday night to host the Oilers at 7:05 p.m.

