Steven Whitney Returns to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Steven Whitney for the 2018-19 season. Now entering his sixth professional season, Whitney was with the Rays and finished second on the roster with 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) in 59 games during 2017-18.

"I had an enjoyable experience last season," Whitney said. "I think we have a great organization and had a really good culture with the staff and the players. I know this year is going to be a little different but I'm looking forward to it. I think it's going to be a good mix of players and we'll have another successful season."

The Reading, Mass. native had a flair for the dramatic last season, scoring four game-winning goals including two in overtime, as well as three shootout-winning goals which tied him for the ECHL league lead. Whitney scored twice on opening night in his first game with the Rays, one of 15 multi-point efforts on the year, which included a season-high 4-point game (one goal, three assists) in Jacksonville on Mar. 11.

"Getting Steven Whitney back for the 2018-19 season is huge for the Stingrays," said team president Rob Concannon. "He was a dynamic player on the power play last year and we definitely missed his knack around the net and scoring ability during the playoffs. To get a player of Steven's caliber and experience is only going to help us this year."

The 27-year-old has put up 125 points (49 goals, 76 assists) in 150 career ECHL games while playing for the Stingrays, Norfolk Admirals and Florida Everblades. Whitney also suited up for Norfolk during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons when the club was a member of the AHL, scoring 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 73 contests.

"I enjoy the city of Charleston and the organization has been really good to me," Whitney said. "It's always good to be on a winning team and the standard of winning we have is the main thing that attracted me to come back and got me here in the first place. I know the Stingrays like to win and that's something I want to be a part of."

Before turning pro, Whitney had a standout collegiate career at Boston College from 2009-2013, helping the Eagles to two National Championship titles in 2010 and 2012. He finished with 128 total points in 160 collegiate games on 55 goals and 73 assists and a +45 rating. Whitney was also a member of three Hockey East Tournament championship teams (2010, 2011, 2012) and helped win a Hockey East regular season title in 2012. He was named to the NCAA's All-Tournament team after the championship in 2012 and to the Hockey East's First Team in 2013. Whitney also served as an assistant captain during his senior season in 2012-13.

The 5-foot-7, 168-pound scorer also previously played with the Omaha Lancers in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and attended Lawrence Academy with Stingrays assistant coach Steve Bergin.

Whitney is the 10th returning player from the 2017-18 roster and the 15th forward to agree to a contract with the Rays, as well as the 19th skater overall. More player signings are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

The 26th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins in Jacksonville against the Icemen on October 13. The Stingrays will open their home schedule versus Greenville on Saturday, October 20.

